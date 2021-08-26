See Ralph Fiennes Get Bloody In The King’s Man Red-Band Trailer

By Tristan Zelden | 14 seconds ago

After having a teaser earlier this year that gave a brief glimpse at The King’s Man, we got a red-band trailer (seen below) that shows off the carnage for the Kingsman prequel with Ralph Fiennes (The Grand Budapest Hotel), and if you have seen the previous two movies, then you know things get wild in this look at the upcoming blockbuster.

Check out the new Ralph Fiennes trailer below.

The trailer gives us a look at the characters, like Ralph Fiennes, who leads this glimpse at the beginnings of the independent intelligence agency. Taking place during World War I, we see how the Kingsman get involved to help stop the war and save millions of lives. To do this, we see plenty of espionage, but with some chaos as the agents cut heads off, blow people up, and shoot their way through war-torn Europe.

Matthew Vaughn (Kick-Ass) continues to direct the third movie in the franchise as it gives fans the origins of the organization, with Ralph Fiennes guiding the way. Vaughn continues to write the script, but this time he is joined by Karl Gajusek (The Last Days of American Crime). Jane Goldman (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children) co-wrote the previous movies. The story adapts from the comic books written by Mark Millar, illustrated by Dave Gibbons, and published by Icon Comics from 2012 to 2018.

Ralph Fiennes is the tip of the iceberg as the cast is stacked, which should be expected from a Kingsman movie. It will also star Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey), Gemma Arterton (The Girl with All the Gifts), Stanley Tucci (Spotlight), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy), Daniel Bruhl (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and Charles Dance (Game of Thrones). The action spy flick will also star Harris Dickinson (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager), and Rhys Ifans (Berlin Station). Set back since World War I means we won’t see Colin Firth (The King’s Speech), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), or Mark Strong (Shazam!) returning to their roles for the third outing of carnage, but maybe we can just cross our fingers and hope for some time jump to get a cameo from one of the three.

Going above just acting, Ralph Fiennes will act as an executive producer with Dave Gibbons, Stephen Marks, Mark Millar, and Claudia Schiffer. The producers will include Adam Bohling, Cliff Lanning, Angus More Gordon, Carlos Peres, David Reid, and Matthew Vaughn.

Getting to see the latest Kingsman movie with newcomers Ralph Fiennes would have happened earlier. As COVID-19 persisted throughout last year and this year, it kept pushing the date further and further back. It is why we have not gotten much of a deep dive into what to expect from the film until now, as slowly, the industry starts to release more and more movies in theaters instead of waiting or exclusively putting them on streaming services. The red-band trailer gives us a definitive date as it hits theaters on December 22 under the 20th Century Studios banner.