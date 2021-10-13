See Pedro Pascal As Joel In The Last Of Us Series

By Charlene Badasie | 14 seconds ago

A new behind-the-scenes photo from HBO’s upcoming series The Last of Us gives fans their first look at Pedro Pascal as Joel. The series is based on the popular action-adventure game, created by Naughty Dog and published by Sony Computer Entertainment.

The photo of Pedro Pascal walking across the set sent social media into a frenzy, with many praising his resemblance to the original character. But in this particular image he is wearing a face mask, so it’s a little hard to tell.

Pedro Pascal (Joel) on the set today.



📸 @KristinRaworth pic.twitter.com/iqk3quLANw — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) October 13, 2021

The Pedro Pascal series will follow the story of the original game with the possibility of additional content based on the sequel, The Last of Us Part II, which was released in 2020. The popular first installment told a heart-stopping story that ended with a moment filled with moral ambiguity. Joel decided to save Ellie’s life (the only known person immune to the zombifying plague of cordyceps fungus that wiped out most of the human population) rather than sacrifice her body to science to create a vaccine.

That ending turned the launch of The Last of Us Part II into a legitimate event, filled with fanfare that’s usually reserved for the release of Marvel movies. It’s unknown if the Pedro Pascal series will follow the same storyline. The grand finale has been one of the most debated aspects of the game, with a lot of players questioning the creative direction of the much-loved story. After seeking revenge on Abby and her friends for murdering Joel, Ellie decides to spare Abby and let her go free with Lev. At this point, Ellie and Tommy had killed almost all of Abby’s other friends. So a lot of players were upset that in the final moment of the game, Abby got to walk away unscathed.

Since the gaming hype died down, fans of the franchise have been hoping for an adaptation of the best-selling game and were delighted when it was finally announced in 2020. Pedro Pascal was linked to The Last of Us series pretty early on. Gamers were happy with the casting of The Mandalorian star due to his striking resemblance to Joel. His Game of Thrones co-star Bella Ramsey will portray Ellie, a character who went on to have a much larger role in The Last of Us Part II. The series will also feature Tommy (Gabriel Luna), Joel’s younger brother and a former soldier.

The first season of the Pedro Pascal starrer will consist of 10 episodes written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann (who wrote and directed the game). Original game composer Gustavo Santaolalla will compose the score, and Kantemir Balagov will direct the pilot episode.

The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal, is said to be the largest television production in Canadian history. Filming began in Calgary, Alberta in July 2021 and is expected to end in June 2022. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions. It will be the first television series from PlayStation Productions. The first season of The Last of Us will debut on HBO in 2022.