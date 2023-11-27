The Only DC Sequel That Matters Gets Good News

2023 has been a highly tumultuous year for films at the box office. Though some movies, such as Barbie and Oppenheimer, managed to make massive splashes, resulting in major profits for their respective studios, others, such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and The Flash, floundered at theaters, resulting in significant financial losses.

This, in conjunction with production shut-downs and work stoppages due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of the past six months led many to believe that films such as Constantine 2 were on the chopping block.