The Only DC Sequel That Matters Gets Good News
Though many fans have waited anxiously for news regarding the previously announced Constantine 2, several months of studio silence led the public to believe the film may not ever see the light of day. Thankfully, per a write-up in The Hollywood Reporter, Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes filmmaker Francis Lawrence has announced plans to begin production on the Keanu Reeves sequel.
Will The Sequel Be Part Of The DCU?
Though many fans may not be acutely aware, the Constantine franchise is based lightly on a DC comic, sparking rumors and questions as to whether the upcoming film will have any roots in the DCU.
Hollywood Strikes Spelled Bad News For Constantine 2
2023 has been a highly tumultuous year for films at the box office. Though some movies, such as Barbie and Oppenheimer, managed to make massive splashes, resulting in major profits for their respective studios, others, such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and The Flash, floundered at theaters, resulting in significant financial losses.
This, in conjunction with production shut-downs and work stoppages due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of the past six months led many to believe that films such as Constantine 2 were on the chopping block.
Production Starting Soon
Luckily for fans, this seems not to be the case, as filmmaker Francis Lawrence explained plans to move forward with production on Constantine 2 very soon. This is also excellent news for Reeves and screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, who previously worked together on the 2005 film, as the three have been trying to get a sequel off the ground for many years. Fresh off a host of new protections and benefits for writers and actors alike due to the strikes, and buzzing from Lawrence’s successful outing with Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, now seems like the perfect time to finally make the film happen.
Don’t Expect Reeves To Appear In Other DC Films
While some fans may be anticipating the DC-owned property to hold some crossover with James Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy, Warner Brothers has confirmed that Constantine 2 will not be part of the expanded DCU. This is probably for the best, as Keanu Reeves is known for not signing on to multi-picture projects in expanded superhero universes, having turned down Marvel executives on multiple occasions. Instead, Reeves has led an action franchise in his own right with the smash hit trilogy of John Wick films.
Long In The Making
Francis Lawrence claims that he, Reeves, and Goldsman intended to begin working on a Constantine 2 script shortly after the original film hit theaters nearly 20 years ago, but other projects took them in different directions. For Reeves, this meant starring in films including The Day The Earth Stood Still, 47 Ronin, and the John Wick franchise, while Goldsman went on to produce films such as I Am Legend, Hancock, and the Paranormal Activity franchise.
Though the trio are still busy, with all three currently juggling upcoming credits on IMDb, they have vowed to lock in on a script for Constantine 2 in the near future, with Lawrence referring to the project as his main focus moving forward.