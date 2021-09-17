Nicolas Cage Knows When He’s Going To Retire

By Apeksha Bagchi | 14 seconds ago

There is a long list of beloved actors out there who quit the acting business despite their fans eager to see more of their works and their career having the potential to churn out even more amazing projects. With actors like Cameron Diaz, Daniel Day-Lewis, etc completely giving up on their illustrious careers, it is only understandable that fans would be worried about their favorite actors retiring too soon as well. At least fans of Nicolas Cage can put their doubts to rest as the actor has assured that his fans have nothing to be worried about when it comes to the possibility of him concluding his career.

Recently, Nicolas Cage engaged in a chat with Entertainment Weekly regarding his recently released neo-noir action film, Prisoners of the Ghostland, which FYI had “the wildest script” the actor has ever read. During the interview, when the Ghost Rider star was asked about his future plans of retiring from showbiz, Cage made his fans across the world very happy by answering that him ending his career is something that can never happen. After a long and successful career of 117 films, the actor has no intention of ever stopping as cinema has been his “guardian angel” and he feels healthier when he is working, not when he takes a hiatus from it.

“I need a positive place to express my life experience, and filmmaking has given me that. So I’m never going to retire,” Nicolas Cage said. “What’s funny is, my argument with people who go, “You work too much,” was “I like working, and it’s healthy, I’m happy when I’m working.”

Ever since Nicolas Cage began his career with the television pilot, The Best of Times, followed by his film debut a year later with Fast Times at Ridgemont High, the actor has starred across films ranging from comedy, romance, science fiction to action films. He has essayed many memorable roles in renowned films like Moonstruck, Bringing Out the Dead, Leaving Las Vegas, Pig, Kick-ass, etc and earned numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards nominations, one for playing a suicidal alcoholic in Leaving Las Vegas (which he won) and the other for playing real-life screenwriter Charlie Kaufman and his fictional twin in Adaptation. He also holds two BAFTA Award nominations as well as is the winner of a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe Award.

Nicolas Cage has not only dipped his toes in the world of acting but also directed and produced many films. In 2002, he directed the crime-drama film, Sonny, starring James Franco, for which he was nominated for Grand Special Prize at Deauville Film Festival. Under his production company, Saturn Films, the actor has produced films like Shadow of the Vampire, Lord of War, Bangkok Dangerous, The Wicker Man, etc. The actor’s last cinematic venture, before Prisoners of the Ghostland, was alongside Alex Wolff and Adam Arkin in 2021’s highly acclaimed Pig, which was primarily lauded for Cage’s performance. His last appearance on the small screen was in Netflix’s documentary series, History of Swear Words, wherein the actor dived into the origin stories of the most common curse words.

After Prisoners of the Ghostland, which has Nicolas Cage as a notorious criminal Hero sent in to save the governor’s daughter, the actor will be seen playing a fictionalized version of himself in the comedy-drama The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, alongside Pedro Pascal and Tiffany Haddish. Prisoners of the Ghostland, released on September 17, 2021, is currently running in theaters and is also available via VOD.