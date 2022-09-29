Netflix’s Dahmer Receiving Backlash From LGBTQ Community

The new Netflix Dahmer series has come under fire for adding the LGBTQ tag to the series.

By James Brizuela |

Netflix has released the Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which has exploded into the #1 series on the streaming platform. In fact, the new series is the most popular show since Stranger Things Season 4 was released on the streaming platform, as the Dahmer series has pulled in a whopping 196.2 million hours viewed in its week on the platform. However, the streaming platform made a huge error by adding the “LGBTQ” category tag to the series, leaving the community to be furious with this error.

Netflix has since corrected its mistake, but the fact that Jeffrey Dahmer was a known homosexual isn’t the kind of representation that the LGBTQ community wants, or anyone would want when being compared to a vicious killer. Drag performer B.J. Daniels commented on the new series stating, “I feel like it fetishizes this whole horrible moment in Milwaukee history. It shouldn’t be looked at that way, it just feels completely wrong.”

Daniels is not the only person that feels this Netflix Dahmer series should not have been released, as one of the victim’s family members also commented on the series. Rita Isbell, the sister of victim Errol Lindsey stated, “It’s sad that they’re just making money off of this tragedy. That’s just greed.” Isbell joins many people that are upset with Netflix for having released the series to begin with.

Jeffrey Dahmer is one of the most notorious serial killers in history, as he was convicted of killing 17 men and boys between the years of 1978 and 1991. He would often dismember the bodies and also engaged in cannibalism, and he was given 15 life sentences for these horrific crimes, all of which are detailed in the new Netflix Dahmer series. Serial killer documentaries are never easy to watch, and more fictionalized series might be on that same level too.

Evan Peters takes on the titular role in the Netflix Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story series, and quite honestly, he is spectacular in the show. Unfortunately, the series has left a lot of people disturbed, but this is not the first time that Dahmer’s story was told. The most recent telling of this serial killer’s life was My Friend Dahmer, which is a movie based on the graphic novel of the same name, that follows a man who was friends with Dahmer in high school.

This could also be the first time that people are seeing the horrific crimes that Jeffrey Dahmer committed, as the older entries into this serial killer’s life have not been viewed. Still, Netflix dropped the ball on this Dahmer series by tagging it as LGBTQ, something the streaming platform has since corrected. The series is certainly not for the faint of heart, as it showcases Dahmer’s upbringing and subsequent crimes in grisly detail.

Netflix may have corrected itself on the Dahmer LGTBQ tag, but there are likely to be plenty more people upset with this new series, as it is likely the first time they are hearing about Dahmer’s crimes in such detail. Despite the series being massively popular right now, there are plenty of people that believe that Dahmer’s crimes should not be given such treatment, and there are likely more victims’ families that could speak out in the coming weeks.