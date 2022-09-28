Evan Peters’s New Netflix Series Has Achieved A Huge Record

Evan Peters stars in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which is now the most watched show on Netflix.

By James Brizuela |

Everyone is raving about Evan Peters in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, as the man has taken the role of the infamous serial killer to new heights, with his stellar and equally frightening performance in the series. Well, now that series has achieved a huge record, as it is the most watched series on Netflix since Stranger Things Season 4 debuted on the streaming platform.

This is a huge record considering Stranger Things is now the #2 most watched show in the history of the platform. The Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story series has now received 196.2M people watching the show since it officially debuted on September 21st. Squid Game, All of Us Are Dead, Stranger Things Season 4, and Bridgerton are the only shows to receive higher numbers during that period, leaving the new Evan Peters starring venture in good company.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story recounts the horrific crimes that were enacted by Jeffrey Dahmer, and how his life growing up attributed to the man becoming a serial killer that dismembered bodies. The new Netflix series might also be the breakout role that will see Evan Peters taken more seriously as an actor, as his performance has been nothing short of spectacular. The actor won a Primetime Emmy for his performance in 2021’s Mare of Easttown, but we would imagine he is going to get nominated a ton next year for his portrayal of Dahmer.

Evan Peters is most known for his time as Quicksilver in the X-Men movies, though he is also a fan-favorite actor in American Horror Story. American Horror Story was created by Ryan Murphy, who also created Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, reuniting Peters and himself into a hugely successful biopic effort. The numbers from the first week of the series could skyrocket and place this new true crime series into one of the most successful shows in Netflix history, especially considering the four shows that it has nearly matched in terms of viewership.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is 10 episodes long, and each episode has shown Evan Peters encapsulating the role of arguably the worst serial killer that the world has ever seen. Peters commands the role, and he truly deserves some recognition for it. Had this been a movie, Peters might have been already talked about in Academy Award circles, as he is truly that good in the new series.

For anyone who has not seen Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story yet, you can watch all 10 episodes on Netflix right now, and see why everyone is raving about Evan Peters in the show. The show is also not for the faint of heart, as the true-crime elements of what Dahmer did are quite horrific, but fans of the genre and serial killers will, especially like this new take on the serial killer. There is a reason that the show is the most watched on Netflix right now, so go check it out, but don’t say we didn’t warn you.