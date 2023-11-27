Napoleon Conquers The French Even Though They Hate It

Showing no signs of slowing down, and continuing to conquer ticket sales well into the weekend, it’s clear that French audiences were interested in seeing Napoleon despite the backlash it received from critics. Of those negative reviews, many have harped on the historical inaccuracies of Scott’s newest project, something he’s been outspoken about standing beside. Others have taken shots at the title’s leading man, Joaquin Phoenix, giving his performance of the power-hungry French emperor negative feedback.

Really digging in on Napoleon was the newspaper, Le Figaro, which, in its scathing review reported that the movie should change its title to “Barbie and Ken Under the Empire.” It seems as though all types of media outlets in France have had something negative to say about the feature as talk shows, politicians, and historians have railed against the film.