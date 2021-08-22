See Mission Impossible 7 Pull Off Their Next Stunt in Wild Set Video

By Tristan Zelden | 12 seconds ago

If there is anything we know about Mission Impossible 7 and its sequels is that crazy stunts will happen. A Twitter user posted footage yesterday (August 21) of one of the craziest things done so far in the franchise.

The video shows a train falling off a bridge. No CG or anything, just Mission Impossible 7 shooting a practical scene of throwing a train down for total destruction. Surely, in post-production, we might get a few touch-ups, but regardless, the final product will be as real as seen on Twitter as the franchise is known for doing the wildest things imaginable.

Crew from the new Mission impossible film in the hotel last night, top lads and filmed this scene at Darlton quarry in #peakdistrict yesterday pic.twitter.com/Cb6oXE6rOW — Ian Gambles ⚔ (@cherrystreet71) August 21, 2021

From these crazy stunts popping up before the film’s release, it sounds like this will be one of the most ambitious entries in the action franchise. Last year, Mission Impossible 7 had to stop production after a motorcycle stunt went terribly wrong. The attempt being made involved an expensive, massive set that was destroyed by the bike that exploded when taking off from a ramp.

Mission Impossible 7 has had other production troubles. COVID-19 has impacted every production in Hollywood, with some having to halt production. That happened to the upcoming entry as filming around the world means having to adjust to what the cases of the virus look like in that specific country or city. When shooting in Venice in February of last year, everything had to be stopped as it became too dangerous to risk people on set getting sick.

Good news has happened for the filming of Mission Impossible 7. Crashing the train in Derbyshire shows that things are speeding forward with some explosions and crashes, but this time around, it is planned. Rebecca Ferguson (Doctor Sleep), who has appeared in Rogue Nation and the latest entry Fallout, wrapped her parts earlier this month. Still, the rest of the cast clearly has work to do if major stunts are still being pulled off.

The franchise has been known for its wild stunts, to the point where fans chatter about what will be the big sequence that will have everyone talking. Mission Impossible 7 could be anything from the motorcycle to this train. Previously we had the second movie’s rock climbing, Ghost Protocol saw Tom Cruise climb the world’s tallest building in Dubai, the beginning of Rogue Nation saw the lead hold onto an aircraft as it was taking off, and Fallout had an insane helicopter climax along with a High Altitude High Opening jump with him and Henry Cavill (The Witcher).

Mission Impossible 7 has no official title yet, but we do know a few things about what we should expect. Rogue Nation and Fallout director Christopher McQuarrie (Edge of Tomorrow) is returning for this next movie and the eighth installment to direct and write. Tom Cruise (The Mummy) returns as the titular character with returning cast members Vanessa Kirby (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw), Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead), and Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction). Newcomers to the franchise who will be in this upcoming blockbuster and its sequel will be Hayley Atwell (What If…?), Pom Klementieff (Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame), and Esai Morales (How to Get Away with Murder). Only signed up for this one movie will be Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Cary Elwes (Saw), and Shea Whigham (F9).