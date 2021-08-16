See Tom Cruise Ready For Action In Mission Impossible 7

By Charlene Badasie | 5 seconds ago

Director Christopher McQuarrie has shared a new photo from the set of Mission: Impossible 7. The image features Hollywood legend Tom Cruise alongside the core cast which includes Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, newcomer Greg Tarzan Davis, and Christopher McQuarrie.

The filmmaker shared the image, with Tom Cruise and company, on Instagram with a caption that said, “Congratulations to the Fabulous Mary Boulding, celebrating her 100th day on her first show as a First AD. From everyone on the crew: All Hail Mary for gracefully managing the impossible.”

Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, plot details for the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise remains a closely guarded secret. However, the director previously said that this particular story will be told over the next two installments in the series. He also revealed that both Tom Cruise starrers (Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8) will bring Ethan Hunt’s story to an end. And in an interesting change of pace, the movies will take the intrepid secret agent back to the beginning while creating a more emotional journey for the seemingly indestructible action hero.

The last time we saw Ethan Hunt was in Hunt Mission: Impossible Fallout where he was tracking down missing plutonium with his team after a botched mission. The new installment will reunite headline star Tom Cruise with Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Frederick Schmidt, all of whom will reprise their roles from the previous movies.

A few new faces will be joining Tom Cruise in the franchise too. This includes Hayley Atwell, whose character has been described as “a destructive force of nature” by the film’s director. Rounding out the supporting cast are Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes.

Interestingly, filming on Mission: Impossible 7 has been almost as dramatic as one of the fictional team’s assignments. In December 2020, Tom Cruise was furious with crew members after he noticed lapses in social distancing protocols that allowed production on the film to resume during the pandemic.

A report by The Sun revealed that the actor reached his limit after seeing two crew members standing too close together in front of a computer screen. In an audio clip, Tom Cruise delivered a very emotionally charged message to his staff. The actor, who is also producing the film, was not in the mood for excuses and said further breaches of the strict safety measures would cause guilty individuals to be fired.

Tom Cruise has since offered his side of the now infamous outburst, giving fans some insight into what really happened. “I said what I said. There was a lot at stake at that point,” the actor explained. “But it wasn’t my entire crew. I had the crew leave the set, and it was just select people. Production never shut down again. All those emotions were going through my mind. I was thinking about the people I work with and my industry. And for the whole crew to know that we’d started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief. It was very emotional, I gotta tell you.”

Tom Cruise is set to release Mission: Impossible 7 on May 27, 2022. This will be followed by a streaming debut on Paramount+ in July 2022. A sequel is set to hit theaters on July 7, 2023.