The Miniseries Needs To Be Used Way More Because It’s The Best

Thus, I come to the cautionary tale of Squid Game. I’m sure you know the first season of this series was a global hit; therefore, the temptation to capitalize on this success is understandable. However, therein lies a significant risk—overextending the show beyond its original, brilliant conceit into, sorry to say, True Detective territory.

The latter is a series (which should have been a miniseries) that, despite a stellar first season, continues to struggle mightily to recapture its initial magic. Each subsequent season seems to reaffirm the effort is in vain.

So, the lesson is clear: not every story needs elongation and multiple seasons. Indeed, many narratives are most potent and dangerous when they’re concise, compelling, and conclude before dilution.