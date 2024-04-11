Mickey 17 First Look Hypes Up Robert Pattinson Sci-Fi Mindbender
CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas has dropped yet another delightful hint at an upcoming film. This time, Robert Pattinson and the very first trailer for his upcoming movie called Mickey 17 were the gifts bestowed upon the con audience. Unfortunately, the trailer hasn’t been freely released as of yet, but here’s what we know about the movie so far.
Robert Pattinson Stars In Mickey 17
Parasite director Bong Joon Ho is heading the creation of a new sci-fi film called Mickey 17 based on a book by Edward Ashton entitled Mickey 7. Robert Pattinson stars in the film as Mickey 17 (and eventually Mickey 18).
The story takes place in a time where human printing and space colonization are the norm, and Mickey has been marked as a disposable human. As such, he is placed in very dangerous situations where his chances of dying are high. When he dies, he is reprinted, and the process begins all over again.
How Many Times He Dies
The number after the name is how many times Mickey dies in the story.
Bong said at CinemaCon that he “killed him 10 times more.” Thus the switch from Mickey 7 to Mickey 17. Bong and Pattinson have had fun with the movie and the character, setting the trailer presentation to Frank Sinatra’s Aint That A Kick in the Head. As Mickey was losing a hand or being dumped alive into a vat of liquid metal (with consent, of course), the music set a sarcastic tone.
Bong Joon Ho’s First Since Parasite
Mickey 17 has piqued the interest of critics given that it will be the first movie Bong releases after his Best Picture-winning movie Parasite.
However, the film has taken quite some time to develop. It was supposed to be released in March 2024, but that date has been pushed back to January 2025 due to post-production delays.
Mark Ruffalo And Others In The Mickey 17 Cast
Mickey 17 also stars the talents of Mark Ruffalo (The Adam Project), Steven Yeun (Glenn from The Walking Dead), Naomie Ackie (The End of the F***king World), and Toni Collette (Hereditary). This motley crew of a cast is sure to bring some entertainment to the flick.
Robert Pattinson Loves The Script
Robert Pattinson said that the Mickey 17 script was “one of the funniest, bizarre sci-fi scripts I’ve ever read in my life.” He essentially plays the role of two characters, even though they’re both Mickey. Mickey 17 is a bit broken down by his life, but he’s happy to be a part of a team. Mickey 18 is more like an “evil brother” who is “out of control,” explained Pattinson.
Pattinson who has won a long list of accolades throughout his career as an actor, said that playing the two opposing roles was a lot of fun. In the trailer, Mickey 17 admits that “even on my 17th go-around, I hate dying.”
Two Robert Pattinson’s?
The twist audiences have to look forward to (in addition to the overall weirdness of the movie), is that Mickey 17 and Mickey 18 are alive at the same time at one point in the film.
Each of them has their own accent and their own impact on the surrounding community as well. At one point, it is suggested that the two play “Rock, Paper, Scissors” and kill the loser to remedy their dual existence.
