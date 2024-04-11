Mickey 17 First Look Hypes Up Robert Pattinson Sci-Fi Mindbender

Parasite director Bong Joon Ho is heading the creation of a new sci-fi film called Mickey 17 based on a book by Edward Ashton entitled Mickey 7. Robert Pattinson stars in the film as Mickey 17 (and eventually Mickey 18).

The story takes place in a time where human printing and space colonization are the norm, and Mickey has been marked as a disposable human. As such, he is placed in very dangerous situations where his chances of dying are high. When he dies, he is reprinted, and the process begins all over again.