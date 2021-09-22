Michael B. Jordan Superman Project Going R-Rated?

By Apeksha Bagchi | 15 seconds ago

Even though chances of Henry Cavill’s return as the mightiest DC superhero are rather slim, there are two separate projects all set to depict the Kryptonian- the Ta-Nehisi Coates scripted Black Superman project produced by J.J. Abrams and the HBO Max series developed by Michael B. Jordan along with his Outlier Society company that is set to bring to life Val-Zod’s version of Superman from Earth 2. While new information about either has been rather sparse, a new report has revealed that the latter is all set to take a page out of Marvel’s Deadpool 3 and will go R-Rated.

We Got This Covered has reported that via its sources the publication has learned that, unlike the past, particularly tame, iterations of the caped superhero, Michael B. Jordan’s Superman will be presented as a grittier, darker, mature, and all-over R-rated version of the character. Given the fact that the DC Extended Universe has been following Marvel’s footsteps and going by the success enjoyed by the morbidly appealing Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, it won’t come as a surprise if this series does end up debuting the dark side of Superman. But the last time Superman went a tad bit insane i.e., when Henry Cavill’s version snapped Zod’s neck in Man of Steel, many DC fans found it hard to digest that the hero who vowed against ending any life would so callously commit such an action.

As mentioned earlier, information about Michael Jordan’s Superman series has been far and few in between. Till late April, the actor was busy refuting rumors that he will be starring as the superhero in J.J. Abrams-produced reboot. During a chat with Jake’s Takes, Jordan shot down the rumors and assured that while the idea is flattering, he has not been pitched the role.

It was only in July that it was officially announced that the actor-director was instead developing his own Black Superman series for HBO Max. Currently, a yet unknown writer has been hired to write the script of the limited series which is still in the initial stages of its development. It will be produced by Michael B. Jordan but whether he will be appearing as Superman as well has not been confirmed. The actor is currently busy with his directorial debut with Creed III, scheduled for a 2022 release, but if the production of the Superman series begins after that fans can expect Jordan to don the red and blue superhero costume for the first time.

What we can say with certainty is that unlike Robert Pattinson’s Batman, who will not be a part of the larger DC Universe, this new version of Michael B. Jordan produced Superman will become a part of DCEU via the multiverse that is all set to be introduced in the upcoming The Flash, as recently revealed by Giant Freakin Robot’s trusted and proven inside sources. Whether that’s how his story (which is very different from the usual Superman origin story) will kickstart in series or not is something only time and the eventual progress in the making of the HBO Max series will tell.