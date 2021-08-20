Josh Brolin Returning As Cable In Deadpool 3?

By Apeksha Bagchi | 33 seconds ago

Ever since Marvel Studios has confirmed that they are working on Deadpool 3 and assured that it will be R-Rated like the first two films, fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson/Deadpool. But it’s not just the Merc with a Mouth that everyone wants to see- fans want a reappearance of his X-Force, especially Josh Brolin’s time-traveling cybernetic super soldier, Cable. And now, the actor has himself addressed the possibility of Cable joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has been a big question since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox.

Josh Brolin recently appeared in a virtual spotlight panel with ACE Universe and responded to the ongoing speculations about his potential return as Cable in the next Deadpool film. Exhibiting the classic Marvel secrecy code, Brolin gave no confirmation on whether he is actually returning as Cable or not. Instead, he spoke at length about how Deadpool 2 worked out in his “favor.” He disclosed that when Deadpool was a property of Fox, the plan was to make at least four films centered on the character, which meant that Cable and possibly, the remaining X-Force members would have returned in future films.

But Josh Brolin made it clear that in case Marvel doesn’t have any plans of bringing back Cable, Deadpool 2 will remain a “really fun” experience for him. In the past, Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefield had revealed that Josh Brolin was “itching” to reprise his character in future films as soon as possible because he loved playing Cable much more than he liked being the evil Thanos across several Marvel films.

While Josh Brolin is happily denying having any information about whether his Cable will be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut or not, Giant Freakin Robot’s exclusive scoop had confirmed months ago that he is all set to reprise the character in the next Deadpool film. Recently, our scoop was further confirmed by We Got This Covered, which further added that the next time we see Cable, he will be busy warding off the new big bad in the MCU, i.e., Kang the Conqueror from whom the super-soldier has stolen weapons technology. After the multiversal chaos unleashed in Loki Season 1 finale, we have different versions of Kang wreaking havoc across different timelines and it will be definitely exciting to see how Cable will fit into this scenario.

As for Josh Brolin’s other MCU character, the Mad Titan, Thanos, the actor recently reprised the character once again when he voiced an alternate version of the genocidal warlord in the second episode of the Marvel animated series, What If…? on Disney+. This Thanos never got the chance to carry out his half-the-universe-annihilating plans as T’Challa’s Star-Lord won him over with just a chat.

But that’s not the last we have seen of Thanos. Our above-mentioned scoop had also revealed that Josh Brolin will be reprising the character in a Marvel series (which ended up being What If…?) as well as in future projects. As Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror is all set to be the ultimate villain of MCU Phase IV, it is obvious that the original Thanos will not be returning. But with the multiverse properly established, we will be meeting more alternate versions of the character scattered across different timelines.