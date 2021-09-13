See Megan Fox As Batman’s New Poison Ivy After Reports Put Her In The Role

By Doug Norrie | 13 seconds ago

Megan Fox made news and turned heads on Sunday when she showed up to the MTV VMAs in what they called a dress though it had very few identifiable properties with the common idea of that garment. Basically, it was see-through. And then there came some more reports that she was being considered for the role of Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe. Those ended up being fake, but it didn’t stop fans out there from dreaming of the possibility. There was the accompanying fan art that gave a glimpse of what she could look like in the role. The internet wins this kind of thing every single time.

The Megan Fox rumor started on Sunday when a fake Instagram post by someone pretending to be Megan Fox’s assistant said that the actress was expecting a call from DC regarding the role of Poison Ivy. Even a fake post can sometimes have the effect of getting the fanbase all abuzz and we got a glimpse of some fan art from earlier in the summer that put the actress in the role. Check it out.

Megan Fox as Poison Ivy. Where do I sign? pic.twitter.com/ZrlvmT3i1F — ezgi (@ezgisley) July 2, 2021

Again, the assistant for Megan Fox downplayed that this casting was in the works and there doesn’t look to be anything official at this point. All posts have since been deleted. Though sometimes there can be a little fire with this kind of smoke, or at other times just the rumor can speak the casting into existence. Either way, she definitely looks the part and some DC fans were clamoring for Fox to get the role.

Whether Megan Fox lands in the DC Extended Universe as Poison Ivy or some other character remains to be seen. Currently, there is no concrete plan about when/ if we will see her enter the movie sphere for this franchise. The character was just cast for the upcoming season of Batwoman on the CW, but that is a far cry from getting her in the movie version, a la what we saw with Uma Thurman in Batman and Robin.

For DC, there are a couple of possibilities about where a future Poison Ivy appearance could go down. She is one of the few of Batman’s canonical enemies not appearing in the Robert Pattinson-led The Batman. Penguin, Catwoman, Riddler, and Carmine Falcone all are cast for that movie. And there have been rumors swirling that we could see Poison Ivy land in Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn’s universe as well. The way DC is currently building out its content, there will be options for sure.

Megan Fox meanwhile is more than a little busy these days. She is coming off of a big summer with starring roles in Til Death as well as Midnight in the Switchgrass. And coming up her dance card is completely full. She has roles in Night Teeth, Big Gold Brick, and Aurora as well, And, of course, she’s just signed on to take part in The Expendables 4, landing her in the ensemble cast for that action franchise. Maybe we see the comic book space as her next role.