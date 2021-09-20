See Marvel’s Hit-Monkey Trailer About a Monkey Hitman

By Tristan Zelden | 10 seconds ago

Hulu is continuing its collection of animated Marvel shows, and it just unveiled its weirdest show yet with a premise that should easily sell anyone. The platform released a trailer (seen below) for Hit-Monkey, and yes, it is about a monkey hitman.

The Hit-Monkey trailer gives us a glimpse at the origins of the ape turned killer in all of its bloody and stylish glory. The monkey, played by voice acting icon Fred Tatasciore (Star Trek: Lower Decks), teams up with the ghost of an assassin whose family was murdered. His little furry companion helps him achieve this revenge. The two become connected as Bryce, the assassin who is played by Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), is killed in the Alps, where the soon-to-be assassin also experiences the same fate in his tribe. While on the rampage, a political backdrop unfolds.

The cast already sounds solid from that, but Hit-Monkey gets stronger. George Takei (Star Trek: The Original Series) plays Shinji, a good-hearted politician. His niece Akiko is played by Olivia Munn (The Newsroom). The two are thrust into a political catastrophe while Shinji tries to keep following in the footsteps of his mentor during his campaign to become Japan’s new Prime Minister.

It sounds like Hit-Monkey will be quite layered with its multiple plot points and characters. Ally Maki (Toy Story 4) plays Haruka, and Nobi Nakanishi (The Leviathan Chronicles) plays Ito, two police officers investigating this hitman ape. Maki’s character battles her own potential as an officer. Meanwhile, Nakanishi’s character will try to redeem herself within the force.

Hit-Monkey is made by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, who have previously collaborated on Office Christmas Party and Blades of Glory. The duo will act as the showrunners while they write and executive produce the animated series. Keith Foglesong, Matt Thompson, and Neal Holman will executive produce too. Duffy Boudreau, Mollie Brock, and Marcus Rosentrater will produce.

The Hulu take on Hit-Monkey is based on the comic books, which were created by Daniel Way and artist Dalibor Talajić in 2010. Since his inception, he has crossed paths with iconic characters like Deadpool and Spider-Man.

A few fun facts about Hit-Monkey for people who are unfamiliar with him: he is a Japanese macaque, also known as a snow monkey. His intelligence helps him copy martial arts and gun moves by studying his opponents, but not quite the same level as expected from Taskmaster. Marvel rates its heroes various skills and attributes out of seven. The nicely dressed killer hero’s durability is rated two, energy is one, fighting skills are a worthy six, intelligence is a two, speed is three, and his strength is two.

Hulu continues to expand its Marvel shows. Hit-Monkey is following in the footsteps of M.O.D.O.K. with Patton Oswalt (The Goldbergs) as the titular character. He is met by co-stars Aimee Garcia (Lucifer), Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog), Jon Daly (Big Mouth), and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

You will be able to watch all 10 episodes of the ultra-violent and wacky Hit-Monkey will release on Hulu on November 17.