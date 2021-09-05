Why Photos Of Olivia Munn Are Making Comedian John Mulaney Trend On Twitter

By Tristan Zelden | 17 seconds ago

Pictures surfaced from Thursday (September 2) show Olivia Munn (The Newsroom) in a parking garage in Los Angeles. The actress’ casual outfit is stirring up a whirlwind of rumors about her relationship with John Mulaney (Big Mouth). This lead to the comedian trending on Twitter as people comment on his trending status and people chiming in with their thoughts on the rumors.

Olivia Munn wearing baggy tan sweatpants, a black crewneck sweatshirt, and red sandals, caught the attention of both fans on the Internet and the paparazzi. The simple outfit and speculation that she was in the area to see her boyfriend has kicked up speculation of her being pregnant with their first child. That is the main topic across social media. While not confirmed, the alleged pregnancy would mean the first child for both of the stars.

These are the photos in question…

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Olivia Munn steps out in baggy sweats sans boyfriend John Mulaney https://t.co/EsjJsqwaqe pic.twitter.com/gwuZcw12Hu — New York Post (@nypost) September 3, 2021

olivia munn pregnant by john mulaney ?! pic.twitter.com/09QahwHRjI — Sophie Dawson (@iamsophiedawson) September 5, 2021

Rumors about the relationship between John Mulaney and Olivia Munn during his marriage stirred up some heated emotions from some fans.

Reading John Mulaney getting Olivia Munn pregnant while still married to Anna pic.twitter.com/4Vj9cVgrDv — Marie Andersen (@VikingMarie) September 4, 2021

Other users have called out the parasocial relationship fans have with John Mulaney as people have gotten attached to his personal life, like his stint in rehab, his divorce, and his relationship with Olivia Munn. It is an often debated topic as fans do tend to get too emotionally attached to celebrities and get invested in the personal lives of their favorite stars, in this case, being big-timers from Hollywood.

It's very strange to layer your emotions about cheating, an ex moving on "too fast", etc onto that Slim Jim of a comedian — Stitch (@stitchmediamix) September 5, 2021

Since this is social media, people were able to make jokes about the situation. Some had something to say about the rumor of Olivia Munn having John Mulaney’s child and the ridiculousness of the speculation.

this is what I look like on a regular basis. does that mean I'm pregnant with john mulaney's kid? pic.twitter.com/XIXzV2Lcsk — father john mitski (@tatianatenreyro) September 5, 2021

Some people took the opportunity to not talk about Olivia Munn and make jokes that tie into standup bits from John Mulaney.

John Mulaney, 2018: "There's a horse in the hospital…"



Conservatives in 2020: "Horse dewormer is medicine." pic.twitter.com/4PrO1zh0Kv — c.norman (@herebewonder) September 5, 2021

Bruh John Mulaney talking about Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is fucking hilarious to me pic.twitter.com/lz2QVPJKYr — Justin (@JustinTarnation) September 5, 2021

Lines have been drawn to another visit from earlier in the year. Olivia Munn was seen leaving the standup comedian’s home in Las Angeles as she was wearing a similar outfit with a sweatshirt and sweatpants, making for more speculation regarding their relationship.

John Mulaney’s personal life was on full display earlier this year. His marriage with Anna Marie Tendler ran from 2014 to May of this year. The divorce was not the only recent issue, as, in December 2020, he entered rehab, which he was in for 60 days for alcohol and cocaine abuse. His life continued to be showcased as Olivia Munn was first spotted by his home in June.

The seeds were planted early on for Olivia Munn and her new boyfriend. She had been a fan for years, and in an interview with the Huffington Post in 2015, she revealed that she met him at a wedding. She kept going to him to see how he was enjoying himself or to talk to him about something else. Afterward, she emailed him but only never got a response back. Years later, her fangirling paid off since they have started dating.