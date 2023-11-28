Marvel Studios Killing Entire Project Division

Comicbook.com reported that these presentations are supposedly being cut after the underperformance of Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+.

While both of those projects were almost universally praised, it seems like they may not have received the viewership numbers for Marvel to justify more of these mini-films.

Marvel Studios is certainly cutting down on its output, presumably to help combat the wave of superhero fatigue that has taken a toll on the company’s box office performance.