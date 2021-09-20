Marvel Star Waiting For A Call To Return To Their Emmy-Nominated Role

By Michileen Martin | 5 seconds ago

Between all the films and TV series that now make up the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are plenty of actors who have appeared as antagonists and have expressed a less-than-enthusiastic tone when it comes to the possibility of reprising their villainous roles. For example, Christopher Eccleston has said on many occasions his time as Malekith in Thor: The Dark World was about as fun as a root canal on fire, and you’ll see Mickey Rourke play Ivan Vanko again around the same time Mephisto’s realm freezes over. But don’t count WandaVision‘s Kathryn Hahn among the Marvel haters. According to a new interview, Hahn can’t wait to play Agatha Harkness again.

During the Television Academy’s reception for the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Kathryn Hahn spoke to Variety about the possibility of reprising the role of Agatha Harkness — the witch who takes advantage of Wanda Maximoff’s (Elizabeth Olsen) unique mourning to snatch power for herself in WandaVision. Asked whether we’d be seeing Marvel’s Agatha Harkness again in either a movie or a TV series, Hahn responded enthusiastically, “Oh my God, I hope anywhere. I love her madly.” You can watch the clip below.

Kathryn Hahn on where we'll see #WandaVision's Agatha again and which superhero she wants to work with next https://t.co/qfCHWtB0xy pic.twitter.com/JU60qc8ybE — Variety (@Variety) September 18, 2021

While Hahn didn’t straight-up say that there was nothing yet in the works for her WandaVision character, she implied Marvel had yet to contact her about a follow-up. When the Variety interviewer joked she needed to “make it happen,” Hahn said, “I’m with you! But who knows?” Asked what other superhero she’d like to work with, Hahn admitted to still having a “soft spot” for Olsen.

Hahn was there as one of the contenders for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The actress was nominated for her performance as Agatha Harkness — who is initially introduced as simply Agnes, the nosy neighbor — in Marvel’s WandaVision. Ultimately, Hahn lost out to Mare of Easttown‘s Julianne Nicholson who plays Lori, Mare’s (Kate Winslet) longtime friend.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has made it clear that not only is he ready for Agatha Harkness to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he doesn’t intend to wait very long to give Hahn that call she’s been waiting for. In July, Feige said he intended for Hahn’s character to return “someday soon.” He mentioned Hahn’s upcoming appearance in the mystery sequel Knives Out 2, and said the return of Agatha Harkness couldn’t “come soon enough.”

Considering Feige’s words, Hahn’s coyness while speaking to Variety, the fact that we know Scarlet Witch will appear in the film, and the mystic nature of Agatha Harkness, it’s pretty tempting to theorize that Kathryn Hahn has already gotten that call from Marvel and that we’ll be seeing her next year in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She is, after all, a witch and what more natural cinematic home would her character find than in the franchise of Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme?

We’ll have to wait and see exactly what Marvel project Kathryn Hahn appears in next. In the meantime, if the wait for next year’s Knives Out 2 is too long to see Hahn working her magic, per Deadline she’s set to appear this November in the dark comedy miniseries The Shrink Next Door on Apple TV+. The series is based on the hit 2019 podcast of the same name about a therapist who gets far too involved in his patient’s personal life. Hahn will appear as Phyllis, younger sister of Will Ferrell’s Marty, the patient made victim to his shrink’s extra attention.