Marvel Planning On Creating A Whole New Universe?

By Tristan Zelden | 4 seconds ago

We Got This Covered claims that Marvel is building a separate, spookier, darker universe to accompany the current universe that has been built over the past 13 years. The Dark Universe would allegedly comprise Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, Blade, Man-Thing, Werewolf by Night, Hellstrom, and more for a horror-leaning side of the franchise. One thing that will determine if this is true is that all of these characters definitively enter the fold as only Moon Knight and Blade are confirmed to come at some point in the future.

Hold onto any, and all grains of salt you can as this is a big what-if rumor for Marvel, and it seems rather unlikely despite some of the evidence presented. The source telling the outlet about this Marvel Dark Universe is the same source that claimed Ben Kingsley (Gandhi) would reprise his role from Iron Man 3 as the false Mandarin who turned out to be Trevor Slattery in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This turned out to be true, but there are red flags remaining, like how that original rumor that came to be true was about a character appearing in another movie and not something as big as a whole separate universe.

Right now, Marvel is pretty busy. The foundation for the next saga is being formed. While nobody knows what to expect, like some outlets claiming Secret Wars is the next storyline, we will not likely know the truth for another few years. For now, it seems Kang the Conquerer, played by Jonathan Majors (Da 5 Bloods), might be the big bad to succeed after Thanos; nothing is concrete. Building another universe, like the one that took over 20 movies across a decade, might seem unlikely.

Moon Knight series

For the two confirmed characters for the so-called Marvel Dark Universe, we have Moon Knight and Blade. The details on the latter are sparse as that will most likely come in the fifth phase, but we do know the movie will star Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) as the titular character, Stacy Osei-Kuffour (Watchmen) will write, and it is rumored that Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli) will direct. The former, we do have more info. Oscar Isaac (Dune) as the titled hero, May Calamawy (Ramy), Ethan Hawke (Training Day), and Gaspard Ulliel (A Very Long Engagement) will star. Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy) will be the showrunner for the 2022 Disney Plus series.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has opened to endless possibilities with the multiverse that has been explored with Loki and will continue in subsequent movies and shows. As Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will mark the studios’ first horror movie, it could lead to more spooky installments in the franchise. It has been looking to expand into different styles and tones, as always shown by WandaVision, Loki, and the descriptions of what’s to come in the future, like Deadpool 3 as the franchise’s first R rated movie, and Sam Raimi (Evil Dead) taking over the next Doctor Strange entry.