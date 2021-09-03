Marvel Confirms Keanu Reeves Is Coming To The MCU?

By Apeksha Bagchi | 14 seconds ago

Marvel and its oh-so-super cryptic messages *sigh*. As self-certified fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we are well aware of Marvel and its penchant for not giving a straight answer, whether it is in its films, its cast, or anyone related to the studio for that matter. And just when MCU fans thought that they were just starting to figure out Marvel’s mystifying hints, the studio has thrown yet another curveball- by first wishing Keanu Reeves a happy birthday with a big message and then promptly deleting it.

Fans have dreamt of Keanu Reeves being a part of the MCU for years whether it was him joining the Fantastic Four reboot, being cast as Wolverine, Ghost Rider, or maybe being another beloved member of the X-Men. So far there have been plenty of rumors as well as speculations and zero confirmation from Marvel Studios or at least until Marvel UK went ahead and penned a birthday message (via MovieWeb) for Reeves.

In its message, Marvel mentioned the resurgence in Keanu Reeves’ career in the past few years thanks to the immense success of the John Wick films, before wishing that the actor gets presents on his 57th birthday. That’s a simple message, right? Well, it would be if not for the fact that Marvel doesn’t have the habit of wishing every actor out there a happy birthday and the honor is pretty much limited to its star cast. So, why did Marvel make an exception for Keanu Reeves? That’s exactly the question that riled up the Twitterati and started a fresh batch of speculations that started with the message being the confirmation that the actor has been roped in for a future film or perhaps being a ploy by Marvel to amp up its audience number for Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. But then, Marvel proceeded to stoke this raging fire further when it deleted the message, which obviously has started another round of theories and rumors.

While the message and then the act of unnecessarily deleting it may or may not have a hidden meaning, it is common knowledge that Marvel Studios has been trying to get Keanu Reeves on board for a long time now. In 2019, when Spider-Man: Far Away From Home was just weeks away from releasing, Kevin Feige was questioned by ComicBook.com about the possibility of Donnie Yen, Milly Bobby Brown, and of course Keanu Reeves joining the MCU in the future. While the Marvel boss sidelined the chances of the first two actors joining their expansive cinematic universe, he revealed that almost every time they make a film, they approach Reeves with a role. It hasn’t worked yet, but Feige is sure that the actor will join the MCU when the right role comes his way.

For now, until Marvel quits being cryptic (and actually comes out with the much-awaited official announcement), we have a couple of Keanu Reeves films all set to feature the actor in his perfectionist glory. In a few months, we will be seeing the resurgence of his memorable character Neo/Thomas Anderson in the upcoming fourth film in the Matrix series i.e., The Matrix Resurrections. While the character seemingly died at the end of The Matrix Revolutions, the new sequel will see Neo back in the Matrix, with his original memories of being The One suppressed. As per the reports of the trailer’s release at CinemaCon, Neo will now embark on a perilous journey of recovering his identity while challenging the reign of the Machines for a final showdown. Reeves is also currently filming John Wick 4, which is set to be released on May 27, 2022.