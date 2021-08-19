Mariah Carey Has Seen A Ryan Reynolds Movie A Ridiculous Amount Of Times

By Kristi Eckert | 12 seconds ago

Ryan Reynolds’ new movie Free Guy just hit theaters on August 13th, and it has since become a major box office success, opening to the tune of $28 million. Even the circumstances due to the pandemic have not stopped fans from flocking t0 the movies to watch Free Guy. One of those dedicated fans happens to be Mariah Carey. ComicBook reported that the singer had seen the movie a total of nine consecutive times.

Mariah Carey recently tweeted she was watching the movie for the 9th time and that she was in heaven. She tagged Ryan Reynolds in the tweet. Check it out below.

Me watching #FreeGuy for the 9th time in a row! 🎵 I'm in heaven 🎵 @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/rI3dZmOC0W — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 15, 2021

The Mariah Carey song Fantasy plays a big role in the film’s soundtrack, and Ryan Reynolds revealed to Variety just before Free Guy debuted that he is a big fan of the grammy-winning-artist and that as he was writing the screenplay, chose to include one of her songs in the film. Reynolds said that initially, he had a different song in mind for that scene but felt that something was off; he was listening to music while considering whether or not to change the song when Fantasy popped up on his playlist went with it. In fact, Cinema Blend pointed out that Shawn Levy, the director of Free Guy, loved directing Ryan Reynolds partially because of his unexpected creative genius. When speaking about considering Ryan Reynolds’ ideas, Levy said, “…what I’ve learned with Ryan is don’t say no, at least give it a try because eight out of 10 times, it’s going to be amazing, and it’s going to make it into the movie.”

Free Guy, which will remain exclusively in theaters for a 45-day period before becoming available with premium access on Disney+, tells the story of Guy (Ryan Reynolds), who exists as a non-playable-character inside a video game. During the film, Guy finds himself having a kind of existential crisis, and as he becomes more and more self-aware and develops his own sense of being. Ryan Reynolds stars alongside Taika Waititi (Antwan) and Jodie Corner (Millie) in the quirky comedy. And the fact that amid Free Guy’s instantaneous rise to success, Giant Freakin Robot reported that it had been confirmed that the already fan-favorite will definitely receive a sequel, which is sure to have supports of the film excited already.

The film’s popularity could be potentially attributed to a plethora of things. Especially since the world is still reeling from the pandemic, many people were in need of a genuine laugh and momentary escape from reality, which it is clear that Ryan Reynolds was certainly able to deliver. However, another more subtle reason that could have contributed to the film’s popularity is the fact that Ryan Reynolds was able to slide in a host of Marvel and Star Wars references into the film, which all contributed to a very satisfying payoff for the film’s audience. So satisfying, in fact, that a standing ovation in the theater is not an uncommon occurrence. Whether you’re a fan of Ryan Reynolds, a gamer, appreciate cleverly placed movie references, or just looking for a good laugh, it is clear that Free Guy delivers on all accounts.