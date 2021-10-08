Man Of Steel Star Returning In The Flash?

By Michileen Martin | 8 seconds ago

With next year’s The Flash set to heavily involve the DC Cinematic Universe’s multiverse and both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton ready to play two different versions of the Dark Knight, there’s rampant speculation about who else might be appearing in the film and there probably will continue to be until the day of its release. However, at least one actor has dropped a pretty big, public hint that there’s more to some of the speculation than fans’ imaginations. Antje Traue, who played the Kryptonian villain Faora-Ul in 2013’s Man of Steel, posted some things to social media that have fans wondering if her character might make an appearance.

The DC fan account DCVERSO posted shots from Antje Traue’s Instagram which revealed three pieces of information that fans understandably find curious. First of all, the German actor had recently travelled to England for an undisclosed project, and England happens to be the same country where The Flash is being filmed. Second, she’d recently cut her hair short, just as it was during Man of Steel. Third and finally, one of the many people who had liked her posts was Andy Muschietti, director of The Flash.

If Antje Traue is appearing in The Flash — and as DCVERSO points out, it certainly looks possible, if not likely — then it lends credence to a story we reported on exclusively a couple of weeks ago. One of our trusted and proven sources let us know that Michael Shannon would be appearing in The Flash as General Zod. While Superman kills Zod in Man of Steel, we are, after all, talking about a comic book movie. Not to mention that it could be a Zod from an alternate reality who Shannon is playing, or Ezra Miller’s Flash could be traveling back in time to the events of Man of Steel. Regardless, if Traue is reprising the role of Faora-Ul, it would make sense for Zod to return as well.

This all has potentially even bigger implications. After all if Antje Traue is returning as Faora-Ul and Michael Shannon is returning as Zod, how could Henry Cavill possibly not be returning as Superman? The actor has been rumored to be appearing in the film, and rumors have been denied only to pop up again. But with Saha Calle confirmed as appearing in The Flash as Supergirl — and now possibly at least two other Kryptonian characters — the world of The Flash is getting awfully crowded with people from a dead planet, and it would seem really weird for the Last Son of Krypton himself to not make an appearance.

Since appearing as one of Zod’s loyal followers in Man of Steel, Antje Traue has been keeping busy mostly with German TV shows and movies. In one of her most prominent roles since then, she played Agnes Nielsen in the Netflix original sci-fi thriller Dark.

We’ll all finally get the answers we’re looking for about Antje Traue, Superman, the multiple Batmen, and everything else in a little bit over a year when The Flash hits theaters on November 4, 2022. Andy Muschietti is directing, with a screenplay by Christina Hodson. The film is confirmed to star Ezra Miller as the eponymous speedster, Michael Keaton as Batmn, Ben Affleck also as Batman, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Sasha Calle as Supergirl.