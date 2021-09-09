Mad Max: Fury Road Cars Are All Going Up For Auction

By Tyler Pisapia | 14 seconds ago

Some lucky Mad Max: Fury Road fans can cry “Witness me!” in style if they’ve got enough pocket change to purchase one of the vehicles used in the film at an upcoming auction.

George Miller’s fourth installment in the Mad Max franchise came out in 2015 and completely blew audiences away with its gritty, gasoline-fueled vision of the post-apocalypse on Earth. Now, some of the highly stylized (and likely not-street legal) modified vehicles used in the movie are going up for auction by auction house Lloyds. Those hoping to get their hands on one of the 13 available cars will get their chance in an auction that will take place and be live-streamed from Sept. 25th to the 26th.

If you’re a reasonable Mad Max: Fury Road fan, you’re probably wondering if the impressive speaker-clad Doof Wagon that acted as a post-apocalyptic war drum and played home to a blind, heavy-metal guitarist with a flaming axe is one of the vehicles available for purchase — you bet your short supply of water that it’s one of the vehicles available for purchase!

The Verge reports that other vehicles available in the Mad Max: Fury Road auction include rides with colorful names such as The War Rig: Prime Mover Inc. tanker and ball pig-trailer, The Gigahorse: W16 Cadillac pair, Nux Car: 1932 three-window Chev Coupe, V8, Convoy Car: Elvis, Razor Cola: 1973 XB Falcon Coupe (The Interceptor reborn), Convoy Car: Jag Flamer, Pole Car: Pontiac Surfari with 20’ pole counterweight, Sabre Tooth: F250 Claw Car, Buick: heavy artillery with Hummer weapon mount as well as a few less-colorfully named cars like Fire Car: Dodge, Caltrop: El Dorado and Buggy: Ratrod Chev.

All the cars appeared in some form in the 2015 movie, which won several Academy Awards and was even nominated for Best Picture that year. The plot focuses on a protagonist named Max, (hence the title Mad Max) who lives in a world where most of the oceans have dried up. Max is captured by a ruthless warlord who trades in the world’s limited supply of water as well as high-concept cars. When his wives are stolen by a warrior woman known as the Furiosa, Max is able to escape and join the woman on a daring ride through the desert to safety, pursued by the warlord’s army the whole time.

Arguably, despite the film’s title, the main protagonist of Mad Max: Fury Road is the Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron. That’s why IGN notes that a prequel about her starring Anya Taylor-Joy is currently in the works from Miller. Let’s just hope the director wasn’t hoping to reuse any of the 13 cars that will now end up in one or a handful of lucky fans’ driveways, making for one of the most exciting small-town carpool lanes in history.

Currently, there is no set minimum bid on the vehicles that will be up for auction at the end of the month. As a result, it’s possible even the most short-changed of fans has a shot at owning one of the vehicles from Mad Max: Fury Road, they’ll just have to tune into the auction to find out.