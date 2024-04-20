The Predator Prequel That Can Redeem Franchise Best Character

Laurence Fishburne claims to have killed multiple Predators during his time on the foreign planet, which can be corroborated by his use of the Yautja armor. Beyond his skills in stealth and combat, Fishburne’s character seems to have the most hands-on training and best understanding of Predator technology of any human being in history. He also has an acute understanding of the Yautja culture, after observing their interactions from afar for so long.

All of this makes Laurence Fishburne the universe’s foremost authority on all things Predators, though he ultimately dies shortly after showing up in the movie. While his death scene is one of the best moments in Predators, it seems like a major missed opportunity to not show more of him in the film.