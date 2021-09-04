Kevin Hart Making A Sports Doc About The Craziest Football Game

By Tristan Zelden | 13 seconds ago

Kevin Hart (Fatherhood) is going to be making a documentary with his production company HartBeat Productions as reported by Deadline. Complex Networks, Klutch Originals, and Haven Entertainment will team up with the actor to make a docuseries on the story behind Bishop Sycamore High School’s football team, which is known to be one of the craziest stories in recent sports history.

The fake high school tricked ESPN into airing one of its false football games. Kevin Hart will be diving into all of its controversies, from the ESPN situation to questions about its legitimacy, age concerns, arrest records, and more.

The most notable aspect that Kevin Hart will surely look at is a specific game that took place. Ending in 58-0, Bishop Sycamore High School faced off against IMG Academy, a place where NFL stars are forged. Bishop told the IMG’s organizers that it was in it for a contest. ESPN televised the event where the broadcasters expressed their concerns at the slaughter as the Bishop team was decimated and showed a significant lack of skill compared to their competitors.

There are plenty of spicy details for Kevin Hart and his team to take a look into. The coach was fired since questions popped up about the Columbus, Ohio high school’s legitimacy. It got to the point where Governor Mike DeWine requested an investigation into the school.

To no surprise, people in Hollywood are trying to grab at the story. Kevin Hart and Klutch Sports Group CEO-founder Rich Paul secured the interviews with coaches and players. What they will need is a crew to come on board and a platform for the series. Deadline is reporting that they are in advanced conversations with editors and showrunners. Soon, he will start searching for somewhere to make a home for his docuseries.

Complex Networks has been at the forefront of coverage for the developments of the story. Its level of research and insider details will prove to be useful for Kevin Hart and make this partnership quite fitting. It will mostly focus on the school and the game in question that tricked the world and one of the biggest sports broadcasters.

The documentary will be in the long roster of upcoming projects for Kevin Hart. He is joining Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) and Woody Harrelson (Zombieland: Double Tap) for The Man from Toronto on January 14, 2022. The comedian will be a part of the ensemble cast adapting the video game Borderlands with Cate Blanchett (Thor: Ragnarok), Edgar Ramirez (Jungle Cruise), Jamie Lee Curtis (Knives Out), and Jack Black (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Next Level). He will be in the mini-series True Story with Wesley Snipes (Coming 2 America). On the animation front, we will hear his voice in DC League of Super-Pets with Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise), Keanu Reeves (John Wick), and John Krasinski (A Quiet Place Part II).

Further down the line, Kevin Hart will star in Real Husbands of Hollywood, My Own Worst Enemy, Uptown Saturday Night, The Great Outdoors, Ride Along 3, and Monopoly.