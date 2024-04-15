Kevin Costner Horizon Binge Idea Is A Huge Movie Theater Gamble

Even though lining them up one after the other may not be the best idea, Kevin Costner fans (and those who have a love for the history of the United States – particularly of Westward Expansion), will absolutely be in for a treat when the first film in Horizon: An American Saga lassos into theaters on June 28, with the second to come just two short months later on August 16.

Joining Costner in the cast will be huge names, including Sam Worthington (the Avatar franchise), Luke Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums), Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Danny Huston (The Crow), and more.