Kevin Costner Horizon Binge Idea Is A Huge Movie Theater Gamble
If you’re of a certain age, you may remember when the movie, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King made its way into cinemas around the globe, and theaters held lead-up events during which audiences could watch both The Fellowship of the Ring and The Two Towers. If you had it in you to do that more than 20 years ago, it’s likely that fire has all but burnt out inside you, and you won’t be in attendance for the latest saga to be put on big screens in a binge-like format. During a chat with the audience at CinemaCon last week, Kevin Costner revealed his plans to eventually screen all four of his Horizon films back to back.
Binging The Horizon Movies Will Take Up More Than Half Of Your Day
In his own words, Kevin Costner predicted the runtime for all four of the titles in Horizon: An American Saga would land somewhere around “12 hours,” explaining that it would be a dream come true to give audiences the chance to experience the story in this way.
The Follows-Up Movies Aren’t Even Finished Yet
Although the first two installments are set to arrive in cinemas this summer, Costner admits that the follow-up features (which will draw the film series to a close) aren’t done yet. He said that he expects “maybe a year and a half, two years from now,” for the grandiose binging event to take place.
Kevin Costner Fans Will Show Up In Full Force
Public opinion seems to be torn on the idea of taking the family (or just yourself) for a full (and we mean full) day at your local movie theater and watching all of Kevin Costner’s Horizon franchise. On one hand, there are a lot of people out there who have followed the multi-hyphenated creative through his career. From The Bodyguard to The Untouchables, Dances with Wolves, and his Western TV drama, Yellowstone, there are certainly a large number of die-hard Costner fans who would happily jump on the opportunity to watch his four latest projects back to back.
…But Is It Profitable?
However, on the other hand, many feel that it isn’t practical to presume that audiences will spend a half day at the cinema to watch four movies back to back. Anyone who’s been to a similar experience – whether it be for The Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, Marvel franchises, or more – will know it takes a special kind of superfan to lock into one seat for the entire day – aside from bathroom and snack breaks, of course. When it comes to financial gain, Kevin Costner may want to rethink his plans for a four-film viewing of the Horizon Saga because, judging by the average attention span, four movies in 12 hours is just too much.
Horizon: An American Saga Lands In Theaters This June
Even though lining them up one after the other may not be the best idea, Kevin Costner fans (and those who have a love for the history of the United States – particularly of Westward Expansion), will absolutely be in for a treat when the first film in Horizon: An American Saga lassos into theaters on June 28, with the second to come just two short months later on August 16.
Joining Costner in the cast will be huge names, including Sam Worthington (the Avatar franchise), Luke Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums), Sienna Miller (American Sniper), Danny Huston (The Crow), and more.