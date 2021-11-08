Ken Jennings Returns To Host Jeopardy!, What’s Happening To Mayim Bialik?

By Erika Hanson | 21 seconds ago

It has now been one year since the passing of Alex Trebek, the long-standing host of America’s favorite game show, Jeopardy!. Since then, the show has undergone a slew of changes both in hosts and behind-the-scenes production. The most notable has been the addition of the show’s mega-champ and previous guest host, Ken Jennings, and The Big Bang Theory vet Mayim Bialik. As the Deseret News reported recently, Jennings will be returning to the hosting lectern tonight for the one-year anniversary of Alex Trebek’s death. But as the game show previously reported that Jennings and Mayim would both be trading off hosting duties for this year, many fans are left wondering what is happening with Mayim Bialik.

The 38th season of Jeopardy! premiered on September 13th, with Mayim Bialik subsequently hosting each episode up until tonight’s takeover by Ken Jennings. The host-swap has left many wondering what happened with Mayim Bialik, as the show has been known to be engrossed in numerous debacles that often leave fans unsure of who will be hosting tomorrow’s episodes. Fortunately this time it appears that Mayim will return. Mayim’s commitment to the Fox sitcom, Call Me Kat surely has something to do with her brief exit as host.

As the future of Jeopardy remains uncertain one thing is for sure: finding a replacement for the iconic game show to fill the shoes of the late Alex Trebek is no easy task. While there is still desire and talk of other popular replacements such as Buzzy Cohen and Levar Burton, it looks like Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are here to stay, at least for the remainder of the show’s 38th season.

Ken Jennings first appeared on Jeopardy! In 2004. The current consulting producer of the show rose to Jeopardy! fame when he went on an unprecedented 74-game victory streak, which landed him a whopping $2.54 million. Since his debut, Jennings has appeared in several Jeopardy! tournaments and guest host appearances. At the start of the show’s 37th season, Jennings was recruited as a consulting producer for the show. After Alex Trebek’s death, the game show announced its plans to fill in lectern duties with guest hosts throughout the rest of the show’s 37th season. Ken Jenning’s hosting stint began shortly after. Throughout the show’s numerous guest hosts, Jennings’ hosting abilities received high ratings that were only rivaled by his co-host, Mayim Bialik.

Mayim Bialik, most famous for her role in The Big Bang Theory, quickly became a fan favorite amongst Jeopardy! after her two-week stint guest-hosting the show last year. Playing quirky roles on screen is just one of many of Bialik’s accomplishments. The 45-year-old actress also is an author, mental health advocate, and neuroscientist. Her time helming the show’s 37th season produced higher than usual viewings, and generally positive reception from fans, even amid her controversial viewpoints that surfaced surrounding her views on vaccinations. While publicly announcing that she hopes to become the first female host of Jeopardy!, the game show still has no future season hosting plans, and Ken Jennings and Bialik remain co-hosts for the time being.