The Keanu Reeves Movies To Binge On Netflix
When it comes to movie catalogs and big screen work, few have done it better than Keanu Reeves over the years. Sure, there’s Neo in The Matrix, or even Bill & Ted Adventures. But the dude has so many other movies from all different genres that are worth checking out. Right now, Netflix has a few to stream on the platform and there’s a chance to binge them all if you have the time.
Replicas
Ah, Replicas. Remember when Keanu Reeves decided to play God and dabbled in a little resurrection DIY? Buckle up, buttercup, because this is no ordinary sci-fi joyride!
So, Keanu Reeves (or should I say William Foster?) is this genius neuroscientist. Picture John Wick with a PhD, minus the pet dog. Tragedy strikes and, spoiler alert, his family doesn’t survive a car accident. But Keanu Reeves thinks, “Why mourn when you can clone?” Yup! Instead of going through the seven stages of grief, he’s out here making replicas of his loved ones.
But here’s the kicker – he’s got only three pods to clone his family of four. Uh-oh! Time to play a twisted game of ‘Eeny, meeny, miny, moe’. And, guess what? The universe throws a wrench into his plan (because obviously). Things go sideways, mysteries unfold, and we’re all left wondering if cloning your family is really a good idea or just…not.
Replicas is like if “Frankenstein” met “Black Mirror” and they decided to have a love child in Keanu Reeves’ basement. Dive in if you’re up for a blend of sci-fi, emotion, and a sprinkle of “What the heck did I just watch?” And let’s be real, it’s Keanu, so even if the science fails, the charisma is 100% genuine!
47 Ronin
Okay, folks, gather ’round because we’re taking a trip to ancient Japan with 47 Ronin, but with a Keanu Reeves-flavored twist. Ever wondered what it’d be like if Neo from “The Matrix” suddenly landed in a samurai epic? Wonder no more!
In 47 Ronin, Keanu Reeves plays Kai, a half-Japanese, half-English outsider. He’s basically the underdog samurai, living in a world where he’s constantly side-eyed. Think of him as the John Wick of feudal Japan but without the modern guns and more with swords and honor.
The story? An evil warlord does the typical warlord-y things – betrayal, mischief, and, oh, a dash of witchcraft. So, what’s a group of leaderless samurai to do? Form a band of 47 Ronin and bring in Kai, of course! It’s a classic tale of revenge, monsters, and a lot of swordplay. Also, there’s a love story in there somewhere, because why not?
Sure, it’s a bit different from the historical tale, but it’s like adding sriracha to your sushi – a bit of a kick but still pretty delightful. If you’re here for a wild mix of mythical creatures, epic battles, and Keanu Reeves wielding a katana, 47 Ronin has got your back!
To The Bone
Let’s shift gears a bit from the high-octane world of Keanu-samurais and get real. To the Bone gives us a raw, emotional Keanu Reeves, and there are some folks out there who even wanted the movie banned because of its themes and depictions.
In To the Bone, Keanu doesn’t dodge bullets or spar with ancient warriors. Instead, he’s Dr. Beckham, a non-traditional therapist who looks after Ellen (played by the brilliant Lily Collins). Ellen’s battling anorexia, and Keanu’s character is her last hope in a series of failed recovery attempts. It’s heart-wrenching, thought-provoking, and kind of makes you want to give everyone in the film a massive hug.
This isn’t Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. It’s deep, it’s heavy, and it tackles issues that many movies shy away from. But amidst the gravity, there’s hope. Keanu, with his calm demeanor and wise insights, anchors the film, proving once again that he’s way more than just a one-dimensional action star.
So, if you’re in the mood for something real and want to see Keanu flex his dramatic chops, To the Bone is it. Just remember: keep those tissues handy and maybe call your loved ones afterward