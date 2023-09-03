The Keanu Reeves Movies To Binge On Netflix

Ah, Replicas. Remember when Keanu Reeves decided to play God and dabbled in a little resurrection DIY? Buckle up, buttercup, because this is no ordinary sci-fi joyride!

So, Keanu Reeves (or should I say William Foster?) is this genius neuroscientist. Picture John Wick with a PhD, minus the pet dog. Tragedy strikes and, spoiler alert, his family doesn’t survive a car accident. But Keanu Reeves thinks, “Why mourn when you can clone?” Yup! Instead of going through the seven stages of grief, he’s out here making replicas of his loved ones.

But here’s the kicker – he’s got only three pods to clone his family of four. Uh-oh! Time to play a twisted game of ‘Eeny, meeny, miny, moe’. And, guess what? The universe throws a wrench into his plan (because obviously). Things go sideways, mysteries unfold, and we’re all left wondering if cloning your family is really a good idea or just…not.

Replicas is like if “Frankenstein” met “Black Mirror” and they decided to have a love child in Keanu Reeves’ basement. Dive in if you’re up for a blend of sci-fi, emotion, and a sprinkle of “What the heck did I just watch?” And let’s be real, it’s Keanu, so even if the science fails, the charisma is 100% genuine!