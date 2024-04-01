Kate Beckinsale Hospital Scare Has Fans Deeply Worried, New Post Adds To Disturbing Mystery

Though she hasn’t revealed what’s keeping her locked up under the watchful eye of doctors and nurses, she’s shared pictures of her in hospital garb, tied up to machines in bed, and even one look that we’re sure is bending the rules as she can be seen snuggled up to her cat.

Over a month into a seemingly continuous hospital stay, while Kate Beckinsale hasn’t been completely forthcoming with the reason she’s under medical care, she has been quick to voice her thanks for the support of loved ones.