James Gunn Confirms New DC Project In The Works

When Marvel temporarily fired James Gunn a couple of years ago, they opened the door for another comic book franchise to utilized his creative approach and talent within their own ranks. James Gunn took the opportunity to make the best of it, rebooting and revamping one franchise and taking on other work as well. Now, it looks like James Gunn is firmly entrenched in the DC Extended Universe, confirming that he has another project in the works. These are exciting times.

James Gunn took to Twitter to announce his engagement to actress Jenn Holland. What should have been just a celebratory piece of impending nuptials, turned into folks jumping into his mentions asking about upcoming DC projects. It really can’t go any other way. Things quickly turned into folks arguing about what James Gunn had coming up and the director felt the need to jump back in and confirm something. Check it out:

Yes, I'm developing another DC project besides Peacemaker. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 3, 2021

This was part of an argument of sorts among Twitter users about whether or not James Gunn had confirmed any upcoming projects and whether that news included the Peacemaker series. Apparently, this new project is independent of that, a totally new project of some sort. He didn’t give any further details, leaving things hanging about what it could be. Some had speculated it could be a version of Gotham City Sirens. But it’s great news to think that this guy’s voice and direction will be part of upcoming projects for the franchise which has been searching for a new tone ever since the Zack Snyder versions early on.

Back in 2018, James Gunn was fired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe after getting running afoul of the internet mob. Stemming from a series of older, off-color, social media posts, Gunn was removed from his spot as director of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. It didn’t take long for Warner Bros. to swoop in and sign Gunn on to work on some future projects for their DC Universe. He agreed to write and direct a reboot of The Suicide Squad which ended up hitting screens last summer. It was a hilarious shot in the arm for DC. Most agreed that it took the titular group in the necessary comedic and violent direction with the flick currently sitting at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

And from that, James Gunn took one of the more colorful characters, John Cena’s Peacemaker, and spun off a limited series which is set to hit HBO Max early next year. That will follow Peacemaker on missions set out by Amanda Waller’s crew while also giving some background on how the character became so patently ridiculous. Given Gunn’s voice and knack for overt theatrics and one-liners, this could easily end up being DC’s funniest production yet, which currently has The Suicide Squad as the leader in the comedic clubhouse.

And of course, James Gunn also isn’t done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe either. He was rehired by that studio and will be helming the final movie in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Filming for that movie is set to get underway in a month or so. In terms of comic book franchises and movies, it’s James Gunn’s world and we are just here to witness it.