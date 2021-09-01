Idris Elba’s Bloodsport Spin-Off Just Got An Update From James Gunn

By Charlene Badasie | 15 seconds ago

The Suicide Squad director, James Gunn has given fans an update on the future of Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. In a post on social media, James Gunn debunked the rumor that a Bloodsport spin-off project is currently in the works. But he did say that fans might get to see the character very soon.

In response to a fan’s questions about the fate of Idris Elba’s character, James Gunn tweeted:

There is a possibility of seeing more #Bloodsport in the near future – something I’d love to see! – but there is nothing currently in development. So this story is false. https://t.co/D5CVEkKkLf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 30, 2021

Created by John Byrne, Bloodsport is an alias used by several supervillains in the DC Universe. An adversary of Superman, the most notable incarnation of the character was Robert DuBois who made his live-action debut in The CW television series Supergirl. On the big screen, Idris Elba breathed life into the mercenary who first appeared in 1987’s Superman #4 comic book.

The character, whose technologically developed suit can manifest various weapons, became an instant hit with fans who adored Idris Elba’s flawless embodiment of his anarchic strengths. In the movie, Bloodsport leads Task Force X on its mission in Corto Maltese. Along the way, he develops a heroic disposition and emerges as one of the few survivors of Starro’s infinite rage.

Despite The Suicide Squad’s poor box office performance, fans are still excited to see some of the story’s key players like Idris Elba’s anti-hero star in their own movies. Moreover, the film’s phenomenal critical reception has encouraged talks about continuing the franchise with the famed director.

And it looks like The Guardians of the Galaxy director isn’t done telling stories about the popular DC villains just yet. In an interview earlier this year, Gunn said he has all sorts of ideas that he’s been sharing with the powers that be. However, the director didn’t share any specifics. But we do know that while he’s not working on a series with Idris Elba, he is currently working on a spin-off showing focusing on Peacemaker, which is due to be released on HBO Max next year.

The series will see John Cena reprise his movie role as the ruthless killer, in spite of the injury he suffers at the hands of Idris Elba’s character in The Suicide Squad. Described as a “douchey Captain America” who will do anything to achieve peace, Peacemaker is one of the newest additions to the DC Extended Universe. The spinoff show was first announced in September 2020, with James Gunn attached to write and produce, every episode, while taking on directing duties on a few episodes as well.

Although there are currently no plans for a DC Extended Universe project featuring Bloodsport, Idris Elba told Entertainment Tonight that he’d be very interested in doing a spinoff. “It wouldn’t be next. It would be what came before. I would be really interested to see why he went to jail, why did he shoot Superman,” Elba revealed to the publication. “I would love to see that narrative come alive.”

For now, fans can catch Idris Elba’s Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad which is currently playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.