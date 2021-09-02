Jackass 4 Just Got Terrible News

By Jason Collins | 17 seconds ago

New movies got new release dates since Paramount Pictures decided to reschedule the release of its upcoming blockbusters. With Mission: Impossible 7 now vacating its premiere date and being delayed to September 2022, highly-anticipated Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick is taking MI7′s place, scheduling to release on May 27, 2022. But the studio also delayed another title, the comedy-fan-favorite Jackass 4, dubbed Jackass Forever, which is now rescheduled for February 4, 2022.

The boys from Jackass have an impressive track record of putting their bodies in harm’s way for the audience’s entertainment that goes back for two decades now. Unfortunately, that impressive track record doesn’t always involve on-camera stunts and can sometimes affect the filming schedules. For example, test filming for the upcoming Jackass 4 started in March 2020, and Aaron Jaws Homoki broke his wrist two days later, cast and crew threw a bunch of snakes on Bam Margera (who’s terrified of snakes), and Both Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O got hospitalized. But according to Variety, the cast’s injuries aren’t the only thing keeping Jackass 4 from appearing in movie theaters.

Despite numerous delays caused by on-set shenanigans, like the one that hospitalized Jackass stars Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville, principal photography commenced on December 14, 2020, and the movie was scheduled for release on March 5, 2021. The film was subsequently rescheduled to July 2, 2021, September 3, and October 22, 2021. Now, it would appear that Paramount didn’t want to pick and choose which of its films will be delayed in the face of surging COVID-19 cases, so the company delayed its entire roster of upcoming titles for 2022. And while it does leave Paramount without any releases for the remainder of 2021, it also gives Jackass 4 a chance to rock the box office once it reaches its theatrical release date.

But the sad reality of the ongoing pandemic might forever shift the world of cinematic entertainment towards streaming services. On the one hand, movie theaters like AMC Theaters, which are now accepting Bitcoin, depend on movie releases to stay in business, but on the other, we have streaming services that flourished during the COVID-19 pandemic. Right now, Jackass 4 remains scheduled for February 4, 2022, unless the COVID-19 delta variant decides to stay with us a little longer. In that case, movie-producing companies, like Paramount, might decide to abandon box office altogether and focus on their proprietary streaming services.

Besides numerous delays, the fourth installment of the hilarious and sometimes outright disgusting Jackass franchise had other ups and downs. One of the franchise’s veteran stars, the American skateboarder and stunt performer, Bam Margera, got fired from Jackass 4 for, at the time, undisclosed reasons. While he called out to fans to boycott the upcoming movie, reports suggested that Margera was fired for his erratic behavior caused by his known bipolar disorder. However, after he threatened the director of Jackass 4, Jeff Tremaine, it was revealed that Bam’s drug abuse had been a part of the problem and the primary motivation for cutting him from the Jackass 4.

Margera was one of the major draws for Jackass 4; we’ll have to wait until February 4, 2022, to see how Jackass looks without one of its significant stars. That’s assuming it doesn’t get delayed again, of course.