The How I Met Your Mother Character You Should Actually Be Worried About

Ted’s decision to pursue a relationship with Tracy, have children with her, and then return to Robin after her death implies that Tracy was merely a vessel for Ted’s desire for a family rather than a partner with her own agency and significance. Ted going back to Robin after Tracy’s death reinforces his inability to move on from his obsession. This behavior is not only disrespectful to Tracy’s memory, as the story was supposed to be about how he met the mother of his children, but it also shows him as a narcissist.