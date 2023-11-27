House Of The Dragon Season 3 Already In The Works

While discussions about Season 3 of House of the Dragon may begin soon, the show still hasn’t been officially renewed for a third season by Max.

Judging by the success of the first batch of episodes that aired over a year ago, and the hype surrounding the next installment, it’s likely that the network will move forward with Season 3.

While HBO has had a lot of major hits over the years, the holding power that Game of Thrones had over audiences was unparalleled and the studio will undoubtedly be considering this when it makes its decision on the fate of House of the Dragon.