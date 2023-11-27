House Of The Dragon Season 3 Already In The Works
While there may never be another book in George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones series, House of the Dragon fans will be happy to know that he’s at least keeping his hands busy working within the Thrones universe.
George R.R. Martin Update
According to a recent interview with Bang Magazine (as per Fansided), the author revealed that he and HBO will soon “be doing planning for the third season” of House of the Dragon.
The update comes shortly after it was discovered that the show had finally finished filming its long-awaited second season.
House Of The Dragon Season 3 Coming Sooner?
While discussions about Season 3 of House of the Dragon may begin soon, the show still hasn’t been officially renewed for a third season by Max.
Judging by the success of the first batch of episodes that aired over a year ago, and the hype surrounding the next installment, it’s likely that the network will move forward with Season 3.
While HBO has had a lot of major hits over the years, the holding power that Game of Thrones had over audiences was unparalleled and the studio will undoubtedly be considering this when it makes its decision on the fate of House of the Dragon.
House Of The Dragon Season 2
As for House of the Dragon’s second season, it recently wrapped production with the release window set for the summer of 2024. Its arrival will be nearly two years after the first season first dropped on the platform, but nevertheless, it’s expected to be a major hit for audiences who have been patiently waiting.
While other productions were forced to shut down during the writers’ and actors’ strike, House of the Dragon not only had all of its Season 2 scripts finished but it also starred a handful of actors from the British actors union, thus not directly tied with SAG-AFTRA.
Targaryen Dynasty
Serving as a prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon’s first season introduced audiences to the Targaryen dynasty – many, many years before Daenerys would have her eyes set on Kings Landing.
Broken up into two sections with a time jump in the second half of the season, the show followed King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and his daughter Rhaenrya (Milly Alcock, Emma D’Arcy) as the King reached old age and passed his crown to the next.
Fire & Blood
Following Viserys’ death (and a lot of other side plots), there was a break in the family, with Rhaenrya fleeing with her loved ones to Dragonstone.
The final episode of Season 1 of House of the Dragon saw tensions between the Hightowers and Targaryens grow to a fever pitch, with Season 2 promising plenty of fire and blood.
We know that Season 2 of House of the Dragon will continue to follow the chapters of Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin, revealing more of the brutal and bloody push-pull dynamic within the Targaryen family.
Dance Of The Dragons
This conflict will eventually lead to the famous war known as the Dance of the Dragons which was referenced plenty in both the Game of Thrones series as well as the books on which it was based.
The second season will likely dip into the beginnings of the Dance of the Dragons while Season 3 will presumably wrap it up.
HBO has been known to do a rushed job when the timing isn’t right so, hopefully, House of the Dragons fans will get all the seasons they deserve for the story to be told the right way. Stay tuned for more information on when you can expect to see the second installment fly onto the network.