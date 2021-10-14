See Henry Cavill Reveal His Mission For The Witcher Season 2 In New Poster

By Doug Norrie | 6 seconds ago

Henry Cavill might still be in limbo on his status for the DC Extended Universe as Superman, but he is about to make a major return in an incredibly popular Netflix series. With The Witcher Season 2 gearing up, we are starting to get more insight into what the story will look like this time around and what awaits Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia. It’s an exciting lead-up to a series that saw massive numbers on the platform the first time around.

The newest The Witcher poster is simple but descriptive, offering up a look at what is in store for Henry Cavill this season and what Geralt has been sent to do. Posted on the official The Witcher Twitter account, the new look features Cavill standing poised and ready for the dangers that lie ahead. Check out the newest look at this Season 2 poster.

Created to kill. Destined to protect. The Witcher Season 2 debuts December 17 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/dAaHEQjthx — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 13, 2021

The poster itself features the line “Destined To Protect” though it’s interesting to see that in the original Tweet they included the line “Created To Kill” as well. It offers an interesting juxtaposition about who Geralt (Henry Cavill) has become and what his exact destiny is for the show. While the first season set itself on a path of introduction, placing us into a world that includes his character but also Freya Allan’s Ciri and Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer of Vengerberg who are clearly destined to form a triumvirate. The first season saw their stories dovetail together by the end and this next season is set to form the relationship specifically between Geralt and Ciri.

Though the original path for Henry Cavill’s Geralt was that of a Witcher, super-enhanced with mutagens in order to serve a primary purpose, it’s clear as we move forward he will become something more than that. By beginning to pivot his character into this protector role, specifically in how he will train and care for Ciri in this season, the story is set to move on a slightly different path. There are still immense dangers in this world, clearly, dark forces are brewing, but it is something of a pivot to frame his character this way for The Witcher Season 2.

The first season of The Witcher was one of the most popular offerings Netflix has ever put on its platform. Based on the fantasy novels and video game adaptation of the same name, the series has plenty of source material to work with in order to keep running for a while, and quickly developed a fanbase looking for more stories in this world. In a post-Game of Thrones timeline, The Witcher and now The Witcher Season 2 offers a world-building fantasy element fans always want to engage in. For a time, The Witcher ranked as the most popular show Netflix had put out there before being eclipsed by Bridgerton earlier in the year.

It won’t be long now until we get Henry Cavill back up on the small screen in the long white hair and armor. The Witcher Season 2 is set to release on Netflix on December 17th. It is sure to see massive numbers the second time around with fans itching to see how the rest of this story unfolds.