Henry Cavill Planning Many More Netflix Projects?

By Charlene Badasie | 15 seconds ago

Henry Cavill’s career has been a hot topic ever since his tenure as Superman in Man of Steel eight years ago. The movie kicked off the DC Extended Universe and launched Cavill into superstardom. Since then, the actor has appeared as the popular hero in several movies but not in a direct sequel.

Although there have been numerous rumors about Man of Steel 2 being in the works, nothing has been confirmed. Without a standing contract at Warner Bros, Netflix reportedly wants Henry Cavill to become a permanent fixture on their streaming service. According to We’ve Got This Covered, the streaming giant would like to incorporate Henry Cavill into their multi-film expansion plans.

At present, Netflix’s most successful in-house franchise is The Kissing Booth, but that’s about to change in a major way. Red Notice, The Old Guard, Extraction, The Gray Man, Enola Holmes, Knives Out, The School for Good and Evil, Chronicles of Narnia, and the Army of the Dead universe are all in various stages of developing their expanded universes. So Henry Cavill would have a huge selection of projects to choose from if he signed with the streamer.

Henry Cavill is no stranger to Netflix. He currently stars as Geralt of Rivia in the streamer’s adaptation of The Witcher. The series premiered in December 2019, with season two on the way later this year. He also stars as Sherlock Holmes opposite Millie Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes and will reprise the role for the highly anticipated sequel.

The actor also has various projects in the works away from Netflix, including a Highlander reboot, Matthew Vaughn’s new spy franchise Argylle, and Steve Falk’s The Rosie Project which is based on Graeme Simsion’s book of the same name. Additionally, Henry Cavill has expressed interest in taking over as James Bond when Daniel Craig retires his spy credential after No Time To Die.

Interestingly, the Justice League star had been a contender for the coveted James Bond role before. Henry Cavill auditioned for 2006’s Casino Royale, but the director ended up choosing Daniel Craig because he felt the star was too “out of shape.” Fortunately, his career flourished despite the rejection and he went on to play characters like Superman, Sherlock Holmes, and Geralt of Rivia.

But after all this time, Henry Cavill would still be thrilled to take up the James Bond mantle after Craig retires his 007 moniker. According to Page Six, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is still the favorite to take over from Daniel Craig. But Cavill and 1917 actor George MacKay are still in the running. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the role would be a great opportunity for Cavill to flex his impressive acting skills.

While all these new projects are in various stages of development, fans can catch Henry Cavill in the second season of The Witcher which premieres on Netflix on December 17th. The story is said to begin with Geralt of Rivia taking Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen, where he will strive to protect Ciri from the mysterious power she possesses inside while the Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside the walls of the castle, located within the Kingdom of Kaedwen.