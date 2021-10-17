Grant Gustin Finally Has A Comic Accurate Look In The Flash Season 8

By Faith McKay | 13 seconds ago

Grant Gustin has played Barry Allen on The Flash for seven seasons. The CW show has evolved Gustin’s costume over time. Despite making adjustments as the show has gone on, it has consistently been missing a piece of the costume fans of the comics know well: his flashy golden boots. Now, with season eight premiering on November 16, 2021, the network has chosen to reveal a brand new look for his character.

See Grant Gustin in The Flash season eight below.

Grant Gustin's, #TheFlash is getting a new look for Season 8, premiering Tuesday, November 16 on The CW! #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/Cj4k3jEsqW — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) October 16, 2021

In the above full image, fans get a closer look at how the character will look this season. The biggest note is that he’s wearing the iconic gold boots. You can get a closer look at just Grant Gustin’s boots below.

Grant Gustin was asked about the new look during DC FanDome, an event for all series and movies based on the DC Comics universe. He said that the golden boots were a final element for the costume and something he’s felt has been missing until now.

I’ve loved all the versions of The Flash suit we’ve had on the show, but the suit we have now is the closest to the many iterations you see in the comic books—with the exception of those gold boots! I’ve always felt that those boots would be the final touch. Grant Gustin

The golden boots have been a piece of the costume worn by Barry Allen in the comics for decades and they often have a slightly different look, depending on the comics artist drawing them. Below, you can get a modern look at The Flash from the comics, where he is wearing a suit very much like Grant Gustin’s, complete with the boots.

So, how are fans of The Flash reacting to the new costume? Of course, some fans just right into pointing out how the new look for Grant Gustin could still be closer to the modern look from the comics.

Finally a fucking good poster and a great suit but you should've highlighted the yellow lines of the suit like the new 52 one but no complaints just an observation, it's really cool eitherway pic.twitter.com/8a2KzZiZlW — DOOM PATROL MOOD (@CapSparklFingrs) October 17, 2021

Other fans of the Grant Gustin series have reacted simply with enthusiasm for those golden boots.

It ALWAYS needed the boots 😆 — Spiderkid10000 (@SwigittyS) October 16, 2021

Unfortunately, a lot of fans have brought up how much they love the new poster with Grant Gustin, but how they miss the way the show was during its first few seasons. This was probably the most common type of reaction users have had on social media.

This poster is better than the whole of season 7 — Ali* (@dappledapper) October 16, 2021

I loved the flash the 3 first seasons, sadly it went downhill after that, don’t find the joy watching the new season, only the animated movies about the flash gives him the credit the character deserve nowadays. I hope season 8 is more about THE flash and not about the team/iris — Andre' Andersson (@Alian124) October 16, 2021

I hope they get some better writers, the story dialogue has been crap the last few seasons — Saennia (@saennia) October 16, 2021

While The CW is hyping up the next season of The Flash, many suspect that it may be the show’s last. Rumors have been rampant that Grant Gustin wants out of the show. Fans who are still sticking with it were relieved when he was confirmed to be returning for season eight. Still, reports insist that season eight will be his last. Several series regulars have already left the show, and as shown above, many fans are giving up on it. Hopefully, the new golden boots, which Grant Gustin called the final missing piece for his costume, will mark the beginning of a great ending for the long-running series.