Strap into your seat, Formula 1 fans, because we just got our first look at Brad Pitt’s new racing feature. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the official Formula 1 Twitter account and Apple Studios have just released promotional photos of the APXGP racing team vehicles. The sleek, black vehicle features a sharp golden stripe across its back, and it looks like this car is in gear and ready for some action.

FIRST LOOK: Introducing APXGP, starring in an Apple Original Film#F1 pic.twitter.com/0qDe3zMicp — Formula 1 (@F1) July 6, 2023

Making a daring comeback to the world of elite motor racing, Pitt’s character teams up with Snowfall star Damson Idris and the dynamic duo race for the fictional APXGP team.

Thanks to the team-up between F1 and Apple Sutios, Brad Pitt is revving his engines for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in his hotly anticipated Formula 1 feature, where the Fight Club star steps into the role of a former Formula 1 driver.

The Rise Of Racing Features

It’s no secret that racing features have surged in popularity in recent years, thanks in part to Netflix‘s sensational docuseries, Drive to Survive. Brad Pitt’s F1 film, titled Apex, is just the latest to hit production, coming in on the heels of Gran Turismo, a biopic of a video game player turned racing star.

Drive to Survive

In addition to Pitt and Idris, the F1 movie also features Tobias Menzies, known for his captivating performances in Outlander and The Crown, as well as Kerry Condon, an Oscar-nominee who bewitched audiences as Siobhan in The Banshees of Inisherin.

The creative brains behind Apex include the makers of Top Gun: Maverick. With the crew swapping Tom Cruise out for Brad Pitt, the F1 feature will be directed by Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, writer Ehren Kruger, and Hollywood hotshot producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Sir Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula 1 champion, will also be involved with the film through his production banner, Dawn Apollo Films, bringing unparalleled expertise and passion for the sport and adding authenticity to the film.

Brad Pitt’s F1 feature has been making waves in Hollywood since June 2022, when it was first announced. With a wide theatrical release and an exclusive run of at least 30 days (and possibly up to 60 days) before heading to Apple TV+, this movie is set to make a big impact, likely with producers hoping it will help revive the film industry the way that Maverick did last year.

Upcoming Brad Pitt Projects

Apex isn’t the only project Brad Pitt is currently partnering with Apple on. The Oscar-winning actor will also grace the screen in Jon Watts’ upcoming thriller, Wolves, alongside George Clooney and Amy Ryan. The 59-year-old actor turns 60 this year, but with nine projects in the works, he shows no signs of slowing down.

So, put on your racing gloves and prepare for an electrifying ride as Brad Pitt takes us on a thrilling journey into the captivating world of Formula 1. With the perfect blend of high-speed action, gripping performances, and a story that will leave you breathless, this movie is shaping up to be a truly unforgettable experience.

While no release date has been announced yet, the film is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2024.