Exclusive: Kevin Feige Wants Spider-Gwen In Two Major Marvel Movies

By Faith McKay | 5 seconds ago

Kevin Feige is the mind behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s a Marvel comics fan with a long history at the studio, leading him to his position as President of Marvel Studios. His mind is absolutely full of secrets about where the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going, which characters will appear, and how it will all play out. One character that fans have wanted to see for a while has been Spider-Gwen. Thanks to some work from one of our trusted and proven inside sources, we’ve learned that Kevin Feige has plans for her introduction. Our source has shared that Kevin Feige wants Spider-Gwen in a major role for two specific movies: Spider-Man 4 and Spider-Woman.

We know that Spider-Man: No Way Home will see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker get in a mess with the Multiverse, and that Marvel is going to be exploring that a lot further in upcoming movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This makes now the perfect time to introduce Gwen Stacy, also known as Spider-Gwen. While audiences may know Gwen Stacy as the girlfriend of Peter Parker, particularly in the films where she was played by Emma Stone, Spider-Gwen is from an alternate universe. In her timeline, Spider-Gwen was the one bitten by a radioactive spider, and Spider-Man died in her arms. Her character has been popular in the comics and in the animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. As Marvel is moving forward with the Multiverse, now is the time for Kevin Feige to bring Spider-Gwen in.

In Spider-Gwen’s universe, she is Spider-Woman. However, in the main timeline for the Marvel comics, Spider-Woman has been a title held by Jessica Drew, Julia Carpenter, and others. Our source was unable to confirm with us whether the Spider-Woman movie would be a solo film for Spider-Gwen as Spider-Woman, or whether that will be a solo film for another woman in the role and Spider-Gwen will be at her side. The popularity of the alternate timeline Gwen Stacy would suggest that she’ll be the center of the Spider-Woman movie, but we can’t be sure.

Of course, those who have followed the struggles between Sony and Marvel over Spider-Man characters know that Kevin Feige has his work set out for him in making these projects happen. While we were able to learn that Kevin Feige has specific plans for Spider-Gwen, we were unable to learn how far he’s gotten on making these plans happen, particularly in negotiations with Sony.

We recently learned that Disney and Sony are working on a new deal yet again. Hopefully, that goes smoothly, paving the way for Spider-Gwen to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Based on their failed negotiations in the past, we know that they have their work set out for them, but from every interview Kevin Feige does, we also know that he’s dedicated to doing his best to see magic happen on screen. He has specific plans for his alternate timeline Gwen Stacy, knows that now is the right point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, and there’s every reason to believe that he’ll be able to make this happen. After the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we’ll hopefully be seeing some announcements about Spider-Man 4, and the casting decisions they’re going to be making along the way for Spider-Gwen.