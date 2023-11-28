Elizabeth Olsen Getting Her Own Scarlet Witch Movie?

By TeeJay Small |

As any Marvel fan likely knows, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch perished in the final climactic moments of 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

This death was even confirmed in the book Marvel Studios’ The Marvel Cinematic Universe – An Official Timeline, with authors Amy Ratcliffe, Anthony Breznican, and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon marking the collapse of Mount Wundagore as the end of our in-universe Wanda we’ve all come to know and love.

Scarlet Witch Film? However, according to an insider report from ComicBookMovie, Marvel Studios are considering a possible Scarlet Witch film written and directed by WandaVision’s Jac Schaeffer. This wouldn’t be the first time the MCU provided a posthumous outing for an eponymous hero, as Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow got her first title film in 2021 after meeting her end in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Wanda From The Multiverse? Of course, an Elizabeth Olsen-led Scarlet Witch film could also focus on another Wanda from the multiverse, now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has explicitly introduced us to alternate forms of the character who have gone uncorrupted by the Darkhold’s influence. Either way, Jac Schaeffer seems like the perfect name to attach as a writer/director, due to the filmmaker’s credits working on both WandaVision and the upcoming Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. Elizabeth Olsen Said She Was Done This news would contrast with recent comments from Elizabeth Olsen, who, while maintaining that she is incredibly grateful for the special opportunity to bring such a well-developed and multifaceted character to the big screen with Marvel, has expressed interest in stepping away from comic book media. Olsen has made no secret of the fact that she doesn’t want her entire career to be defined by her relationship to the Scarlet Witch, with plans to move on to a host of smaller, more character-focused films in the near future. Other Work Since her latest Marvel credits, Olsen has appeared in projects such as His Three Daughters, Sorry For Your Loss, and the Max original series Love & Death. Related: The Greatest ’80s Comedy Ever Actually Getting A Sequel And We’re Terrified Now that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch has been killed off in the MCU, there’s also the question of what the studio plans to do with the third installment in the Doctor Strange trilogy. Doctor Strange Involved? Apparently, Sam Raimi has been eyed to return as the director for Doctor Strange 3, and is in active consideration to helm the 2025 and 2026 installments Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars respectively. Regardless, if a new Scarlet Witch film does shape up, Stephen Strange will certainly be involved, in an effort to save or protect the multiverse from any witchcraft threatening the fabric of our delicate reality. Marvel In Flux For now, the future of Marvel seems to be in flux, more so than ever before. Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced plans to scale Marvel outings back, in an effort to save money and maintain prestige, especially in the wake of several box office bombs such as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels. While Elizabeth Olsen isn’t officially confirmed to star in a solo outing as the Scarlet Witch, more updates are sure to follow as the next phase of the MCU continues to take shape.