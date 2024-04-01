Einstein Goes To Hell In Re-Enactment Of 3 Body Problem’s Joke

By Christopher Isaac |

3 Body Problem was released just last week on Netflix, and it has already become the platform’s big new show. Adapted from the books by Cixin Liu, it has quickly developed a strong audience. However, even fans of the series are struggling with one difficult mystery: what exactly was the point of that joke about Einstein that Dr. Ye Wenjie tells in episode seven of the first season? It might sound incoherent, but it actually does have a clear meaning, and it is certainly not about making anyone laugh.

In episode seven of 3 Body Problem, Dr. Wenjie meets with Saul Durand. During this conversation, she tells this bizarre joke about what life is like after Albert Einstein dies.

So by this point in 3 Body Problem, the audience has access to much of the same information that Dr. Wenjie does. We know that the San-Ti are coming and pose an imminent threat. We know that they are capable of seeing and hearing everything that happens. And, perhaps most importantly, we know that the San-Ti cannot lie and do not understand humor. That seems to be what inspires Dr. Wenjie’s strategy.

Even in an unusual show, this is one of 3 Body Problem’s oddest moments.

She says Einstein went to heaven and did not know what to do with his time. But then he remembered that he had always wanted to be a great violinist, so he began to play and explore his passion. However, the angels then come and warn Einstein to stop because God prefers saxophones and will be angry if He hears Einstein playing the violin.

The odd joke continues with Einstein defying this warning and playing his violin anyway, to which God responds by coming over, kicking Einstein in the genitals, and smashing his violin. The angels then return and tell him, “We warned you. Don’t play with God.” Even in an unusual show, this is one of 3 Body Problem’s oddest moments.

However, based on what we know about the San-Ti, it can be concluded that Dr. Wenjie is using this “joke” to try to stealthily convey information to Saul. And clearly, it was important since Dr. Wenjie was killed shortly after. It all comes down to the book we saw her reading earlier about Fermi’s Paradox: if there is truly other intelligent life in the universe, why haven’t we encountered them yet? 3 Body Problem is answering this question with its plot.

In short, the answer is that if any two alien species encountered one another, they would have no way of knowing which one was more powerful or if one of them was hostile. That means seeking out any other alien species is a huge risk. So what 3 Body Problem tell us is that the universe is like a “dark forest” filled with danger, but everyone is staying as quiet as possible to avoid alerting others. And if anyone makes a noise, the other alien races will immediately assume that race is a threat and move to destroy them. So, the only safety is remaining undetected.

So what Dr. Wenjie’s “joke” to Saul means is that to stop the San-Ti, they need to shine a light on them in the “dark forest” so every alien race knows the San-Ti exists. By doing this, they will all destroy the San-Ti before the San-Ti can destroy humans. And it just so happens that Dr. Wenjie has learned that the sun can be used as a signal amplifier, such as for giving away where the San-Ti are. This will assuredly be addressed in season two of 3 Body Problem.

So what 3 Body Problem tell us is that the universe is like a "dark forest" filled with danger, but everyone is staying as quiet as possible to avoid alerting others.

If you thought the joke was just a random unfunny story, that is okay. Saul clearly did not get it either. However, 3 Body Problem has plenty of time to explain this as the story continues. And as Dr. Wenjie herself says, “Humor is a very personal thing. Some people understand it, and some people don’t.”