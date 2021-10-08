Edward Scissorhands House Has Become An Awesome Museum Thanks To Fans

By Kristi Eckert | 7 seconds ago

Edward Scissorhands (1990) is one of Tim Burton’s career-defining masterpieces and one of Johnny Depp’s most quintessential roles. Despite being over three decades old, the film still continues to be beloved and appreciated by new and old fans alike. Now, thanks to two very generous admirers of the film, devoted supporters of the iconic movie can tour the actual house where it was made.

Owners of the Edward Scissorhands home, Joseph and Sharon Licalzi, decided that when they purchased the home that they would turn it into a museum for the public by restoring it to look like an authentic representation of how it looked in the film. They have cleverly titled it Scissorland. According to The Nerdist, the house’s aesthetics are faithful to the movie, even down to the wallpaper used in the kitchen. In fact, in an interview with NBC News Joseph Licalzi said being in the house has actually made people cry out of sheer joy. He described a father and daughter in his kitchen who were absolutely overcome with emotion and even said that their “…Fed-ex guy cried in the garden.” Take a look at an up-close and personal glimpse at the house below.

Joseph and Sharon Licalzi have not only provided fans of Edward Scissorhands a new way to appreciate the film by graciously turning their homestead into a museum for the public, but they are doing so free of charge. However, in order to enter their home for a full tour, one must make a prior appointment via their official Instagram or TikTok pages. Their social media accounts for the Edward Scissorhands museum feature photos and clips of the dwelling, the props inside, and the outside grounds. Additionally, even though the couple requires appointments for those wishing to enter their home, they have invited anyone who wants to, to have a look around the outside of the building whenever they would like, and also approve and encourage picture taking.

The homeowners of the Edward Scissorhands museum have certainly found a niche, but also an apt way to contribute to both their local community and the wider community of Edward Scissorhands fans. However, the legalities that are attached with offering tours of a property featured in a licensed IP (Edward Scissorhands was originally owned by 20th Century Fox, which was recently acquired by Disney) have unfortunately caught up to the couple. If fans are would like to help ensure the future existence of the museum, they can visit the Go Fund Me page set up by the owners.

Edward Scissorhands has certainly become a timeless classic, which is now only further supported by an actual fan-created museum. In fact, the commercial from the last year’s Super Bowl the featured Timothee Chalamet as Edward’s son served to only reiterate the vast amount of love that people still have for the film and their desire for a sequel to be made. Even Johnny Depp has expressed interest in reprising his role in a long-awaited second film. However, similar to the undecided fate of the museum, it still remains to be seen whether or not an Edward Scissorhands 2 will ever come to fruition.