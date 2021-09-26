See Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds Destroyed By Gal Gadot In Full Scene From Red Notice

By Kristi Eckert | 18 seconds ago

Netflix has been consistently pumping out a plethora of solid content to their platform for a while now, and their list of big-name talent attached to those projects has also been steadily growing. Now, Netflix has an event to showcase all of their top-quality content, including new footage from their upcoming movie Red Notice, whose initial trailer was released just a few weeks prior. The special sneak peek was revealed during their first annual TUDUM event (named for the sound that plays just before the start of a Netflix original movie), and turned out to be a clip from an entire scene of the highly-anticipated film starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.

The clip, which Netflix posted to their official YouTube account, certainly did not disappoint. During the action-packed three-minute and thirty-second scene, Gal Gadot gets the better of both Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. The expertly crafted combat scene was full of impressively executed stunts, ones that left even Dwayne Johnson on the floor, literally. Take a look at the full clip below.

Red Notice, which will land on Netflix November 12, 2021, is an action-comedy film in which Dwayne Johnson stars as an expert criminal profiler, Agent John Hartley, for the FBI. John Hartley is elected to lead a mission in a desperate attempt to apprehend Sarah Black (Gal Gadot), a mysterious figure in the world of art thievery. Dwayne Johnson’s character ends up teaming up with an equally infamous thief, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), in an effort to track her down and put a stop to her art-stealing spree. The film was both written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. Red Notice actually marks the third collaboration between Dwayne Johnson and Thurber. In previous years they worked together on both Central Intelligence (2016) and Skyscraper (2018). Dwayne Johnson’s production company, Seven Bucks Productions, actually helped to produce the latter, as well as Red Notice.

Red Notice was initially, according to the LA Times Now, supposed to be distributed by Universal Studios with an exclusive theatrical release. However, Netflix ultimately ended up acquiring the rights. In an interview, Dwayne Johnson expressed why he and Thurber ultimately decided to pivot studios.

“With Red Notice, our goal at Seven Bucks Productions was to break down traditional barriers and create a true global event for the audience. Netflix has illustrated that they are the perfect partners to accomplish this goal. Dwayne Johnson

In anticipation for the film, during an interview with Empire Magazine, Thurber sat down to discuss his experience working with such a formidable trio of actors. Dwayne Johnson’s and Thurber’s repeated collaborations indicate that the two really enjoy working together. However, Thurber remarked that he felt very blessed to have gotten the chance to work with and direct all three talents and they are all such an adept and charismatic group of people.

In addition to Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson is also attached to another upcoming high-profile project, DC’s Black Adam. The first official trailer for the highly-anticipated film just premiered and judging by his daughter’s reaction to it, fans are sure to be thrilled with what the movie has in store. Black Adam is expected to hit theaters on July 22, 2022.