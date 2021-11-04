Dwayne Johnson Wants A Marvel/DC Crossover With Ryan Reynolds

By Erika Hanson | 16 seconds ago

As the DC and Marvel universes continuously expand both on film, book, and TV, so does the realm of possibilities for just what the two major comic companies can forge on screen. With a total of 36 films and more than 25 future planned projects combined between the two companies, it’s apparent that anything is possible for the future of the beloved comic moguls–including the possibility of Marvel/DC crossovers on screen. And if anyone can help throttle the notion into reality, it’s none other than Hollywood’s man of the hour, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson hit the red carpet for the premiere of his new movie, Red Notice, set to debut on Netflix on November 12th. Red Notice is the anticipated comedic action thriller set to see him star alongside fellow comic book movie veterans, Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool). While promoting Red Notice, The Rock was inevitably asked about his upcoming role as Black Adam for the DC Extended Universe. While speaking with Variety at the event, The Rock was asked about the possibility of a Black Adam and Wonder Women team-up. However, The Rock pitched a much bigger concept instead. Dwayne Johnson admitted that earlier that day, he had discussed the possibility of a Marvel/DC crossover to both of his superhero co-stars. See his response below:

.@TheRock foresees a cross over with the Marvel and DC universes: "I turned to Ryan [Reynolds] and Gal [Gadot] and I said there should be a cross over… We can be the ones to possibly make it happen. We'll see what happens." https://t.co/M232HP48fJ pic.twitter.com/4uiNysPb2j — Variety (@Variety) November 4, 2021

As long-time comic book fans know, Dwayne Johnson’s interview isn’t the first time a Marvel/DC crossover has been touted; in fact-Marvel Comics and DC Comics have done numerous collaborations over the years. Beginning in 1976, the two companies released the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and subsequently many more over the years. The crossover books have always been big sellers, but it’s arguable that the reason we don’t see much of them anymore is due in large part to the loss in revenue from profit sharing with another publisher.

Likewise, with film, much of the reasoning for why we haven’t seen any film crossovers may simply lay in the legal obstacles that would need to be crossed before even considering such a thing. But we have seen the MCU fight many legal battles already over the years, such as in the tumultuous battle between the company and Sony over character ownership. And if anyone can help get the gears in action on a crossover, it’s definitely Dwayne Johnson.

It’s thanks in large to Dwayne Johnson that the DC extended universe film for Black Adam is even happening. It’s no secret that The Rock has a lot of sway in Hollywood. Johnson first announced he would be playing the titular DC character a few years ago, but The Rock and his production company, Seven Bucks, have been working on the project for almost a decade. The first teaser trailer for Black Adam was played for fans at the DC Fandome event on October 16th. Fans got their first glimpse of the wrestler turned actor as he will portray the popular antihero. Black Adam first appeared as a villain in the Shazam! comic series. Dwayne Johnson will make his on-screen debut as the DC character when Black Adam hits movie theatres on July 29, 2022.