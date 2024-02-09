Disney+ R-Rated Romantic Comedy Perfect For Valentine’s Day

Pretty Woman follows an unusual narrative, an unexpected romance between Vivian Ward, a spirited working girl portrayed by Julia Roberts, and Edward Lewis, a wealthy bit emotionally detached businessman portrayed by Richard Gere. In an unlikely turn of events, Edward gets lost in Los Angeles and hires Vivian to guide him to his hotel.

Of course, what started as a business transaction soon evolves into a week-long journey of personal discovery and emotional growth for both characters as they’re taken through each other’s worlds.