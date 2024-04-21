Disney+ Hilarious Dystopian Sci-Fi Is Disturbing Look At Our Future

By Robert Scucci |

If you’ve ever asked yourself what would happen if idiots succeeded in out-breeding people with average intelligence over hundreds of years, then Idiocracy is the answer to your question. Mike Judge is one of those filmmakers who knows how to extrapolate simple premises to the point of absurdity, and this film is a prime example of how a worldwide lack of intelligence can be depicted so brilliantly.

Idiocracy is a cautionary tale about how quickly the world can be reduced to grunts, how mind-numbing television series about getting kicked in the private parts, and Costco memberships can ruin society if left unchecked.

Idiocracy, like most of Judge’s intellectual properties, boasts a simple premise that tackles big issues through the use of irreverent humor.