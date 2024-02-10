Disney+ Action Comedy Hated By Critics But Loved By Fans 

The plot of Freelance revolves around Mason Pettits (John Cena), a former U.S. Army Special Forces soldier turned disgruntled lawyer, who finds himself thrust back into the world of danger when he’s offered a high-stakes security job. His mission? Protect the intrepid journalist Claire Wellington (Alison Brie) during her risky interview with the notorious Paldonian dictator, Juan Venegas (Juan Pablo Raba).

From the outset, Freelance grips audiences with its fast-paced narrative and explosive action set pieces. Mason’s journey takes him from the mundane corridors of legal practice to the treacherous jungles of Paldonia, where alliances are tested, secrets are unearthed, and bullets fly with abandon.