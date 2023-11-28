Denzel Washington Recreates Iconic Scene With Football Icon, Fans Are So Happy

By TeeJay Small |

Film and football fans alike are losing their minds over a now-viral clip on X (formerly Twitter), which shows Denzel Washington and Tom Brady reenacting a classic scene from the 2000 film Remember The Titans. The table read, which was held over a video call, was performed as part of Brady’s Let’s Go podcast, which features a number of influential guests in entertainment media. During the podcast, the record-shattering football legend implored Washington to run lines from the film with him, before applauding the actor for his exceptional performance.

Table reads with the LEGEND Denzel Washington!?! Episode out now https://t.co/up0t0z210l pic.twitter.com/KPxt6jHgej — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 21, 2023

Brady, who is a noted fan of Denzel Washington’s Remember The Titans, took on the role of Donald Faison’s Petey Jones in the now-viral reenactment, while Washington once again embodied the spirit of real-life coach Herman Boone.

By now, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more influential figure in pop culture and entertainment than Denzel Washington. The performing artist has starred in over 60 films, taken home nearly a dozen Academy Awards, and broken barriers in Hollywood that will impact the industry for decades to come.

Of course, if you were to make an argument for a more influential figure, you couldn’t do much better than seven-time Super Bowl winner, five-time NFL MVP, and nearly 85,000 career passing yards-thrower Tom Brady.

Remember the Titans

The iconic film has come to represent togetherness, friendship, and overcoming adversity through hard work and team spirit in the decades since its release.

In the film, Boone supports a team of underdog high school football players at the Alexandria, Virginia-located T.C. Williams School, as they navigate the highly prejudiced field of desegregated sports in the early 1970s. The iconic film has come to represent togetherness, friendship, and overcoming adversity through hard work and team spirit in the decades since its release.

The clip of the exchange was shared on Tom Brady’s official social media, which touts a following of more than 3 million X users. The clip shows both video footage of Brady and Denzel Washington reciting their lines, as well as footage from the original film, as a juxtaposition of the time that has passed since Remember The Titans first aired, and a timing device to show just how accurately the pair mimicked the original take. Once the clip was posted, it didn’t take long for fans to flock to the post, showering an overwhelming amount of support for both legendary performers.

In the time since Remember The Titans hit the big screen, Denzel Washington has gone on to star in a number of massive films, including Training Day, American Gangster, The Book of Eli, and all three of the Antione Fuqua-directed The Equalizer films.

The third installment in the Equalizer trilogy released just a few months ago, and has garnered a host of positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Regardless of his overwhelming success, Washington would be the first to admit that the role of coach Herman Boone was one of his career highlights, earning a host of awards and nominations for his performance.

The full episode of Let’s Go with Tom Brady featuring Denzel Washington was released on November 21, and is currently available to download and stream wherever you get your podcasts.