David Lynch Masterpiece Recreated In Dreams, See The Incredible Project

The creativity of people who play the Media Molecule game Dreams never ceases to amaze, as user DrJones20 recently recreated characters and scenes from the David Lynch classic Eraserhead in the game. The video shows off a 4:3 aspect ratio and audio from the film, and the end result is impressive. DrJones 20 has also created other scenes from Lynch projects like The Elephant Man and Twin Peaks.

For those who don’t know, Dreams is a game released for PlayStation 4 back in 2020 that allows players to make games, animations, movies, and more with intuitive tools. They can then share these games with the community, allowing anyone to enter the worlds the player creates. There’s even a VR version of the David Lynch Eraserhead game to make things even trippier.

Of course, you can make far more than David Lynch film recreations in the game. Players have made plenty of original games, and there are games from other existing properties like Avatar: The Last Airbender, Sonic the Hedgehog, Dead Space, Resident Evil, Mario, and so much more. It’s pretty cool to see how creative people get and how full-on projects can be made in the game for others to enjoy.

Of course, the David Lynch Eraserhead tribute in Dreams is best if you’ve seen Lynch’s feature debut classic from 1977. Eraserhead follows Henry (John Nance), who finds out he got a woman, Mary X (Charlotte Stewart), pregnant during a fling. He moves in with her, but the baby turns out to be a strange lizard-like creature that constantly cries.

As with anything David Lynch does, Eraserhead is plenty weird and probably not a great choice for a family movie night. Lynch has also been in the cultural ether a lot in the past couple of weeks as many people have been comparing his 1984 adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune to Denis Villeneuve's completed adaptation of the book that wrapped up with Dune: Part 2. While Dune: Part 2 is undoubtedly a more accessible movie than Lynch's Dune, there is still plenty to appreciate about both films.

Maybe in the future, someone will make a version of David Lynch's Dune and Denis Villeneuve's Dune duology in Dreams, and you can compare them that way. In any case, this likely won't be the last time we see a Lynch creation in Dreams. As mentioned, user DrJones20 himself has already created quite a few, so it wouldn't be surprising to see more later on.

As for future projects from David Lynch himself, the director has been relatively quiet about what we can expect. There are rumored projects under the codenames Wisteria and Unrecorded Nights that have received cryptic updates since they were first rumored in 2020. But there haven’t been any substantial updates at all.

Hopefully, we hear more about David Lynch’s rumored projects soon. If not, at least we can check out the Dreams tribute of Eraserhead. If you actually have the game, that might be the coolest way to check it out.