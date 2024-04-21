Darkly Powerful ‘90s Legal Thriller Younger Generations Need To Discover

Based on true events, Murder in the First deals with a convicted felon in the notorious Alcatraz prison in the San Francisco Bay. Bacon plays felon Henri Young, who was sentenced to a federal penitentiary for stealing $5 from a grocery store because said store housed a U.S. Post Office. At the age of 17, his life is essentially over.

It is only years later, after having been transferred to Alcatraz, trying to escape, being locked in solitary confinement, and murdering his fellow convict after a psychotic break, that Young is convicted of Murder in the first degree.